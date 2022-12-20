ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robert De Niro’s NYC Townhouse Broken Into While He And His Daughter Were Home

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUt0k_0jp7mxos00

Robert De Niro‘s rented New York City townhouse was broken into recently. A woman named Shanice Aviles was caught in the act and faces charges due to a history of “numerous burglary arrests.” She was accused of trying to get into several properties before getting into Robert’s East 65th Street townhouse.

She broke into the townhouse through a basement entrance and was spotted descending the exterior stairs into the home. Police caught her quickly but reportedly Robert and his daughter were home at the time of the arrest.

Robert De Niro’s NYC townhome was broken into by a repeat offender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaZ9B_0jp7mxos00
TRESPASSING BERGMAN, Robert De Niro, 2013. © Syndicado / courtesy Everett Collection

In addition, she was caught trying to use Robert’s iPad and “stealing Christmas presents.” Robert and his daughter apparently did not know that she was in the home at the time. Robert’s rep Stan Rosenfield said, “We are not making any statement at this time about the robbery at the temporary rental home of Robert De Niro.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Qv8_0jp7mxos00
THE INTERN, Robert De Niro, 2015. ph: Francois Duhamel/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

While leaving his home a few hours after the incident, Robert was seen talking with reporters and he told them he was good. When asked about the crime, he simply said, “You can read about it in the paper.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kxp47_0jp7mxos00
HEIST, (aka BUS 657), Robert De Niro, 2015. ph: Sam Emerson/©Lionsgate Premiere/Courtesy Everett Collection

Glad to hear that Robert and his daughter are doing well after the scary incident!

