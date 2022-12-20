Read full article on original website
Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill
President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal barrier featuring massive floodgates. Another is a new Soo Lock outside Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Currently, almost all iron ore is shipped on large vessels through one aging lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Federal officials have called this the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.
EXPLAINER: Forest carbon credits aim to offset pollution
WASHINGTON (AP) — Forest carbon credits are promises that companies, individuals and governments can buy to counteract their emissions by paying to plant or protect trees. Trees store carbon in their tissue, which means that the taller and healthier a tree grows, the more carbon it can store. Soils and vegetation also store carbon. When a tree is chopped down, the carbon stored within it is often released into the atmosphere. Forest carbon credits aim to avoid deforestation and burning, but there are questions about how effective they are. That’s because sometimes deforestation happens despite the carbon credit arrangement. Another issue can be that the trees were not at risk of being cut down in the first place, so the carbon credits did not change the status quo.
US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won’t slow Santa’s travels
The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “bomb cyclone” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve deliveries. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website. The agency plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want updates about Santa’s progress. Lt. General David Nahom said freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole.
