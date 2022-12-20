Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at his home at the age of 84. Mr. Millsaps was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late William and Minnie Jones Millsaps. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at his retirement. After his military retirement, Mr. Millsaps worked as a ground equipment mechanic for U.S. Customs. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and was an avid golfer at the Arnold Air Force Base Golf Club.

