Tullahoma Winter Shelter schedule through March 4
Just days into the season winter weather has proven to be hazardous. As reported by WMSR News in August the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a particularly cold and snowy winter. Cold temperatures are dangerous and some may not have the means to keep warm. The Tullahoma Winter Shelter is...
Ben Lomand Connect food drive donates to Storehouse Food Pantry
Ben Lomand Connect completed its annual holiday food drive for food pantries in Warren, White, Coffee, Grundy, Van Buren, and Cumberland counties with great success. One thousand three hundred and seventy-nine items were collected, and Ben Lomand Connect donated over six hundred and eighty dollars to purchase more. In November,...
Unemployment rate down in Coffee County
November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.3% in November, a decrease of 0.1% compared to October’s rate of 3.4%, and 0.3%...
Wind chill warning: cold temperatures to hit Coffee County by Thursday night
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to move into Middle Tennessee by Thursday night into Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a weather maker will bring rain to the midstate — including Coffee County — Thursday with that rain changing to snow showers by Thursday night when temperatures are expected to plummet from 51 degrees on Thursday to single digits by early Friday morning. Whether or not there will be snow accumulations remains unclear at this time.
Coffee County convenience centers to be closed Friday due to inclement weather
All Coffee County Convenience Centers will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 due to inclement weather, rural solid waste announced Thursday morning. Convenience centers were already scheduled to be closed Saturday and Sunday because of the Christmas holiday. This means that there will be no ability to take off trash Friday through Sunday.
Hazel Lucille Parker
Hazel Lucille Parker of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 72. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 AM until the service time.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps
Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at his home at the age of 84. Mr. Millsaps was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late William and Minnie Jones Millsaps. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at his retirement. After his military retirement, Mr. Millsaps worked as a ground equipment mechanic for U.S. Customs. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and was an avid golfer at the Arnold Air Force Base Golf Club.
Patricia Ann Williams Hicks
Patricia Ann Williams Hicks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Pat was born in Fayette, Alabama to the late Uless Garion Williams and Rachel Bagwell Williams. She was a member of Kings Cross Church in Tullahoma as well as the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
Big second half run powers Lady Raiders to 8th straight win
After seeing the lead dip down to 9 points midway through the third quarter, the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders took off on a 14-1 run to put away East Hickman Lady Eagles 53-37 in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic Wednesday in Tullahoma. “We were able to get our trap...
