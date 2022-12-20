Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
Lower Burrell police accuse woman of harassing neighbors, felony charge filed
A Lower Burrell woman was charged with a felony after police said they received multiple complaints that she was harassing her next-door neighbor. Shannan Lee Marie Dotto, 44, of the 7200 block of Guyer Road was charged by summons with felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking. She also was issued a citation for harassment, according to court records. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run
A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death
A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
Man killed in Clearfield County crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police. Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation was […]
Multiple shooting arrests in the greater Pittsburgh area Wednesday
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting last month. Terry Newton was taken into custody Wednesday for the shooting of Monessen High School football player.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Rt219 Accident Update
The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR STOLEN CAR
According to Blairsville Borough Police, the vehicle was found at or about 12:42 p.m., parked along McArthur Street in Blairsville. Blairsville Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for a vehicle theft that happened between Wednesday evening and this morning. Officers say that a...
3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg
A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT AND RUN
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at that time for an accident at the intersection of South 5th and Washington streets, as a vehicle went off the road and hit a fire hydrant there before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information on the accident should call Indiana Borough Police at 724-349-2121.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY IN AUGUST 2021 INCIDENT INVOLVING METH
A Homer City man was found guilty of charges related to an incident in August of 2021. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to a state trooper and resisting arrest. Police say on August 7th of last year, state troopers were called out for an intoxicated and erratic individual near the Blairsville Eagles club. Ross told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and then tried to run across the highway in an effort to get himself hit by a car. When police took him into custody, he resisted a rest for a lengthy period of time and attempted to kick state troopers, eventually hitting one in the face.
Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
Florida man charged in $74,000 theft from Saint Vincent College
A Florida man was jailed this week without bail on state police accusations that he used fraudulent checks to steal nearly $74,000 from Saint Vincent College, according to court papers. Troopers said Alfredo N. Paiva Matos, 28, deposited the checks into a bank account belonging to NPM Alliance Corp., what...
wtae.com
Man dies after being struck by car while jogging in Lawrence County
A 67-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road. First responders found the man unconscious at the scene. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital...
SWAT situation unfolds overnight at Mt. Washington home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police along with SWAT responded to a situation on Mount Washington overnight. It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. along Harwood Street. Officers were seen storming the house, bringing out a woman and a child. A short time later, a man was taken out of the home in handcuffs. We've reached out to police regarding this incident and will update as new details become available. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
