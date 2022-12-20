Read full article on original website
Kerstin Thoms – Citizen of the Day
Kerstin Thoms is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, December 23, 2022. Kerstin is the new County Youth Coordinator for ISU Extension and Outreach – Plymouth County Office. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 21
Plymouth County’s Board of Supervisors approved per capita rates to support the county Communication Center for the next fiscal year. Sheriff Jeff Te Brink requested a one dollar per capita increase in 2023-24, from 8 to 9 dollars. Similar 1-dollar increases were approved for the last two fiscal years. The Board approved the request. These charges are billed to each community in the county. The amount billed depends on the community’s population.
Museum Nativities
Looking for a meaningful outing on Christmas Day? Dozens of nativities are on display at the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars. The museum will be open for viewing them this Sunday, Christmas Day. All five floors of the Museum will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. The nativities are from several different countries and represent a variety of styles and sizes. Pictured here are just a few of the wonderful nativities in this display.
Promenade theater enters Phase 2 of expansions, upgrades
Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema 14 has already moved onto phase 2 of a large renovation project that began in October. The renovations will focus on expansions and upgrades.
Harold Tooker
Harold Tooker, 88, of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Private family burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Mary Jean “Jeanie” Schmitz
Mary Jean “Jeanie” Schmitz, age 82 of Ankeny, IA, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at The Suites of Ankeny where she resided for almost the past three years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Sioux City residents can pick up 2023 pet licenses
Pet licenses are set to expire by new years eve. The city of Sioux City says anybody that has licenses will get renewal notices.
New Rock Rapids bar remixes success
ROCK RAPIDS—Vande’s Bar & Grill is looking to raise the bar and raise glasses in Rock Rapids. Tiffany and Nick Van De Berg are in the middle of a remodel of the watering hole at 117 S. Story St. They are reopening the spot with the target date of Saturday, Jan. 7.
Area Law Enforcement: “STAY HOME”
Northwest Iowa – The blizzard conditions today (Friday) are causing serious travel problems. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel. County plows are being pulled off the roads. Roads are impassible. Deputies and other rescue personnel will not be dispatched if you get stuck on the roads, so DO NOT TRAVEL.
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Family of former Musketeer seeking help after losing home
The family of a former Sioux City Musketeer player is in need of help after the family's home went up in flames Wednesday morning.
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
Sheldon’s Chinese Chef Is Open For Drive-Thru In Their New Location
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Chinese restaurant is open in their new location, across Highway 18 from their old one. Andy Lee is the owner of Chinese Chef. He tells us about the new building, just west of the Highway 60 expressway on 18. He says there are some...
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
Growing George church hosts living Nativity
GEORGE—The Christmas story will come to life at Tabernacle Baptist Church in George on Sunday, Dec. 18. A “Christmas Living Nativity” will bring the sights and sounds of Christmas to outdoor audiences during five consecutive shows, the first beginning at 5:30 p.m. Using the church’s large garage...
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
Lawton company ordered to pay more than $7 million for fraud over classic cars
A Lawton-based company was ordered to pay more than $7 million for breaching an agreement regarding the restoration of three vehicles.
