Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. About Harvard (8-4): Harvard has defeated Morehouse, Elon, Northeastern, Siena, Loyola Chicago, Holy Cross, Tufts and UC Irvine and lost to Louisiana, Fordham, UMass and Howard. … Harvard is 2-2 in its last four games. … Coach Tommy Amaker is 272-156 in 16 seasons at Harvard. … Harvard hit 14 threes vs. Tufts in a 76-59 win. … Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and a career-best five steals vs. Loyola Chicago. Ledlum scored 25 points with 10 rebounds against UMass. He scored 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting vs. Northeastern and tallied 18 points while grabbing nine boards in Tuesday’s 62-57 win at UC Irvine. ... Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game (18.8). He is first in rebounds per game (7.8), second in steals per game (1.9), and fifth in blocks per game (1.1). In the NCAA, he is 16th in field goals made (89), 39th in total points (226), and 45th in points per game. ... Harvard owns 16 victories under Amaker against schools from Power-5 Conferences. Since Amaker’s first season in 2007-08, the Crimson have posted a 16-16 regular-season record vs. teams from those leagues and are 16-22 overall (regular season, postseason). The 16 overall wins against Power Five teams are more than double the next-closest Ivy League team (Yale, 7) … Harvard is 21-8 in its last 29 nonconference games. The Crimson are 10-4 in their last 14 true nonconference road games. …The Crimson won 209 games from 2010-20 outpacing Princeton (193) and Northeastern (181) for most wins in the Ivy League. Harvard also advanced to eight postseason tournaments and won seven conference titles in that span.

