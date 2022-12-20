Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. Harvard: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV and more
Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. About Harvard (8-4): Harvard has defeated Morehouse, Elon, Northeastern, Siena, Loyola Chicago, Holy Cross, Tufts and UC Irvine and lost to Louisiana, Fordham, UMass and Howard. … Harvard is 2-2 in its last four games. … Coach Tommy Amaker is 272-156 in 16 seasons at Harvard. … Harvard hit 14 threes vs. Tufts in a 76-59 win. … Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds and a career-best five steals vs. Loyola Chicago. Ledlum scored 25 points with 10 rebounds against UMass. He scored 29 points on 12-of-17 shooting vs. Northeastern and tallied 18 points while grabbing nine boards in Tuesday’s 62-57 win at UC Irvine. ... Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game (18.8). He is first in rebounds per game (7.8), second in steals per game (1.9), and fifth in blocks per game (1.1). In the NCAA, he is 16th in field goals made (89), 39th in total points (226), and 45th in points per game. ... Harvard owns 16 victories under Amaker against schools from Power-5 Conferences. Since Amaker’s first season in 2007-08, the Crimson have posted a 16-16 regular-season record vs. teams from those leagues and are 16-22 overall (regular season, postseason). The 16 overall wins against Power Five teams are more than double the next-closest Ivy League team (Yale, 7) … Harvard is 21-8 in its last 29 nonconference games. The Crimson are 10-4 in their last 14 true nonconference road games. …The Crimson won 209 games from 2010-20 outpacing Princeton (193) and Northeastern (181) for most wins in the Ivy League. Harvard also advanced to eight postseason tournaments and won seven conference titles in that span.
Wichita Eagle
KU Jayhawks hope to take care of business vs. Harvard before heading home for holiday
What happens in Thursday night’s Kansas-Harvard men’s basketball game will go a long way toward determining the overall grade for the No. 4-ranked Jayhawks’ 2022-23 nonconference season. So says KU coach Bill Self, whose Jayhawks (10-1) take a four-game winning streak into a 6 p.m. home game...
Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
It's often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid reluctantly. That's certainly the case for the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Kansas (6-6) reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks ended the season by losing six of their last seven games, but a bowl is more than just about anybody affiliated with the program expected in September. ...
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was murdered. […]
KSNT
No Place Like Home: Midwest Float & Wellness Center
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Casey Campbell with Midwest Float & Wellness Center joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about their latest expansion and how it can help your mind and body.
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
republic-online.com
Region braces for dangerous winter weather
Residents who are planning to venture outside during the next two days might want to reconsider their plans. Miami, Linn and Johnson counties will be under two winter weather warnings.
bluevalleypost.com
Arizona-based Peter Piper Pizza coming to Johnson County
Where exactly: The first Johnson County location for the restaurant will operate at 15139 W. 119th St. in Olathe. The space neighbors Minit Mart and Crumbl Cookies on the corner of West 119th Street and South Black Bob Road. About the restaurant: Peter Piper Pizzeria will serve pizzas that were...
kcur.org
What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze
There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in. To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
WIBW
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly campaigned as the ‘childcare governor.’ How will she confront crisis?
Campaigning four years ago, Democrat Laura Kelly promised to be Kansas’ education governor. As she sought votes a second time this year, she pledged to be the childcare governor in her next term. In an interview at her Capitol office in Topeka Wednesday, Kelly indicated the details of her...
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
bluevalleypost.com
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
WIBW
Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th. The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her. The document charges McBride with aggravated...
Wichita Eagle
After 1 mother complains, Kansas school board removes social justice lessons
Going against a district recommendation, the Lansing school board removed high school English curriculum after a parent complained that her daughter’s course had been “hijacked by a social-political agenda” and was “representative of critical race theory.”. The school board in Leavenworth County last week voted 4-3...
Comments / 0