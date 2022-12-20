We are officially ready to give the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Haason Reddick. With five full seasons and most of his sixth campaign in the books, Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top defenders. He boasts 362 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, 43 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles on his career resume, but it was until this week that he added another feather to his cap, a Pro Bowl nomination. The 2022-2023 regular season will also conclude with another first, a trip to the postseason, where we’re certain that the highlight-reel moments will continue.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO