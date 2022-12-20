Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Chicago Bears: 3 reasons to watch the game vs the Buffalo Bills
The Chicago Bears are taking on the Buffalo Bills for a Christmas Eve matchup between one of the best teams in the NFL and one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills are 11-3 with legit aspirations of making it to the Super Bowl. On the flip side, the Chicago Bears are 3-11 and could end up with a top-three pick in the draft.
Eagles star Haason Reddick deserves Defensive MVP over Micah Parsons
We are officially ready to give the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Haason Reddick. With five full seasons and most of his sixth campaign in the books, Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top defenders. He boasts 362 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, 43 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles on his career resume, but it was until this week that he added another feather to his cap, a Pro Bowl nomination. The 2022-2023 regular season will also conclude with another first, a trip to the postseason, where we’re certain that the highlight-reel moments will continue.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
NFL hypocritically suspends Jets WR coach over non-football gambling
The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Jets WR coach Miles Austin for non-football gambling made the league look extremely hypocritical. When the news broke that Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended indefinitely for gambling, you might have thought he broke one of the cardinal rules of the sport by betting on football games.
