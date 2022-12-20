Read full article on original website
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say a powerful car bomb has exploded near a residential area in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, killing two suspected militants and an officer. At least three police officers and seven civilians were also wounded in Friday’s bombing. A police statement said the explosion detonated after police officers ordered the vehicle to halt. But instead of stopping, its driver detonated explosives hidden inside. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as the TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has stepped up attacks on security forces since November when they unilaterally ended a monthslong cease-fire with Pakistan’s government. Many TTP leaders and fighters are hiding across the border in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
US veterans groups call on Biden for help in Afghan soldier’s asylum case
A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in...
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
Exclusive: Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine
The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and...
QAnon members in Japan sentenced for breaking into Covid vaccination centers
Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States...
Watchdog: Under 1% of Israel army probes yield prosecution
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says that Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them. The report on Wednesday by the group Yesh Din argues Israel’s military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself. Between 2017 and 2021, the Israeli military received 1,260 cases of alleged offenses by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians, including 409 cases involving the killing of Palestinians, according to official data obtained after a freedom of information request. Rights groups and critics long have alleged Israeli military investigations into the killings of Palestinians reflect a pattern of impunity.
Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges
ISTANBUL (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association has denied in court accusations that she had engaged in terrorist propaganda by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a leading forensic expert, faces more than seven years in prison if found guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda.” In the opening hearing of her trial on Friday, Fincanci said she had given her “preliminary” opinion over allegations of the use of chemical weapons and insisted her words cannot be considered a crime. The trial was adjourned until Dec. 29. Fincanci is the latest activist to be prosecuted under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws.
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. They said the apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and of another person were searched. Prosecutors said Thursday that, in the course of this year, the suspect passed “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code.
No directive: FBI agents, tech executives deny government ordered Twitter to suppress Hunter Biden story
Internal Twitter communications released by the company’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, are fueling intense scrutiny of the FBI’s efforts alongside social media companies to thwart foreign disinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. At the heart of the controversy is Twitter’s decision in October 2020...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China. The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” On Dec. 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.
French serial killer ‘The Serpent’ freed from Nepal prison
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — French confessed serial killer Charles Sobhraj has been released from prison in Nepal after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers. His lawyer says he was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris. The Supreme Court earlier ordered his release because of poor health and good behavior. He has admitted killing several Western tourists, and is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s. But his 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel’s final report,...
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sitiveni Rabuka has been sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago. He won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva. Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, won after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and contentious election. On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them following the vote. During his swearing-in, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” the constitution. He also called Bainimarama to thank him for his contributions over the last 16 years.
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
BEIRUT (AP) — Iraqi state news says two soldiers have been killed and three have been injured in an explosion in northern Iraq. The agency reported Thursday that the soldiers were traveling in an army vehicle a day earlier in the Makhmour district when an explosive device detonated. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The blast is the latest in a string of recent incidents. On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani convened a meeting of security officials to discuss the “terrorist attacks” and the army’s plans to respond, according to an official statement.
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described to the House Jan. 6 committee a wide-ranging pressure campaign from Donald Trump’s allies aimed at influencing her cooperation with Congress and stifling potentially damaging testimony about him. In extraordinary closed-door testimony made public Thursday, Hutchinson recounted how...
