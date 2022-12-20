Read full article on original website
Art exhibition honors the life, talent of Dr. Robert Bratton
The watercolor paintings Dr. Robert Bratton poured his heart, soul and creativity into were the result of things that interested or inspired him. Landscapes were a Bratton favorite, as were people, machinery, old circus wagons, animals and trains. Sadly, Bratton, a longtime Carmel dentist who retired approximately 20 years ago,...
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
Carmel Christkindlmarkt to be closed Dec. 23 because of anticipated storm
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the market will be closed on Dec. 23 in anticipation of an incoming winter storm. The market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 as scheduled, and it will be closed on Christmas Day as scheduled.
Carmel’s Manelé Café closed until spring
Manelé Café in Carmel City Center has closed for the winter and plans to reopen in the spring. The restaurant, which opened in 2021, serves Hawaiian-inspired fare in its dining room and covered patio at 703 Veterans Way. It features salads and customizable bowls served warm or cold.
City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm
City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
Zionsville clinic takes unique approach to healthcare
FreedomDoc, a direct primary care clinic in Zionsville, recently announced its grand opening will be Jan. 2, 2023. According to the clinic’s physician, Dr. Anastasia Boyer, members of FreedomDoc pay a monthly fee to have unlimited visits as well as direct contact with their doctor at any time. Boyer...
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’
Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
