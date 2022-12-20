Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO