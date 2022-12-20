ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say

 3 days ago

A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.

At about 8 Tuesday morning, the driver of a Corvette lost control of their car and drove up on the sidewalk.

It happened on Blackstone Avenue in front of the Krispy Kreme donut shop.

The driver hit a utility box and some bushes, where the victim happened to be sleeping.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

