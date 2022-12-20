Read full article on original website
Dispel the disinformation! Ford tells you exactly how much CO2 and fuel that EVs can save
Research shows electric vehicles are better for the environment. Not only do they emit fewer CO2 emissions, but you also don’t have to worry about falling victim to volatile gas prices. Ford shows us just how much you can save by driving electric vehicles compared to an equivalent gas car.
EV maker Lion Electric is now producing its own Li-ion batteries
Electric truck, bus, and school bus maker Lion Electric today announced that it’s produced its first lithium-ion battery pack at its factory in Mirabel, Quebec. That first battery pack’s final certification is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, and Lion says it will gradually ramp up production of its batteries next year.
Tesla starts selling demos and test-drive vehicles as end of record quarter approaches
Tesla has authorized locations in North America to start selling display and test-drive vehicles as it aims to close out a record quarter despite the noise. Over the last few weeks, we have reported on a lot of incentives Tesla has put in place to sell cars this quarter. Tesla...
Plug-in hybrids use more gas than estimated, dieselgate whistleblower says
Plug-in hybrids use far more gasoline in the real world than regulatory agencies account for, according to a new analysis of data by the International Council on Clean Transportation, the research group that broke the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal. The ICCT analyzed data both from Fuelly, an app which helps drivers...
BMW has a plan to fast-track building its own solid-state batteries for future EVs
This morning, Solid Power announced that long-time investor BMW Group is expanding an existing joint development agreement to license its technology in order to build its own solid-state batteries in Germany. Under the agreement, BMW will gain access to Solid Power’s battery research and development, cell design, and manufacturing expertise to expedite the technology alongside its partner. That being said, Solid Power isn’t licensing all of its technology.
Tesla (TSLA) increases discount on cars delivered this month
Tesla (TSLA) is increasing the discount, or price adjustment, as it calls it, to $7,500 on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered this month. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States due to unique circumstances.
Rivian removes Max Pack battery + Quad-Motor option from R1T orders
Forum members are reporting a letter recently sent by Rivian detailing its plans to remove the Max Pack battery as a selectable option in its R1T configurator when paired with the Quad Motor drive system. As of today, the pairing is already non-selectable for new orders, but current Rivian R1T reservation holders will soon have to pivot to either a smaller battery or fewer motors.
The common lightbulb is about to get a lot more efficient in the US
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced this week that it wants to significantly raise the minimum common lightbulb efficiency level from 45 lumens per watt to over 120 lumens per watt. The DOE previously banned incandescent bulbs from 2023, and this new rule will accelerate the transition away from...
