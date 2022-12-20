Read full article on original website
Musk says he's "definitely" not selling more Tesla stock next year
Elon Musk said Thursday afternoon in a Twitter Spaces that he’s not selling any Tesla stock next year "under any circumstances." Details: "I'm not selling any stock for I don’t know a quote minimum of 18 to 24 months. You can count on me — no stock sales til probably I don’t know, 2025 or something," Musk said.
Communicator Spotlight: Michael Kaye of OkCupid
Michael Kaye is the global head of communications at OkCupid where he leads PR in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Why it matters: The dating app market is convoluted — with over 1,500 apps available worldwide — yet Kaye has found a way to insert OkCupid into the conversation, from tying cuffing season habits to climate change, to highlighting how societal issues impact dating.
