Michael Kaye is the global head of communications at OkCupid where he leads PR in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Why it matters: The dating app market is convoluted — with over 1,500 apps available worldwide — yet Kaye has found a way to insert OkCupid into the conversation, from tying cuffing season habits to climate change, to highlighting how societal issues impact dating.

