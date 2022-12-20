Read full article on original website
Related
Cardington-Lincoln outlasts Centerburg to earn OT victory
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Cardington-Lincoln bumped Centerburg for a 38-33 vcitory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg faced off on January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Gilead grinds out close victory over Galion
Mt. Gilead didn't flinch, finally repelling Galion 75-66 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. The start wasn't the problem for Galion, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Mt. Gilead through the end of the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive casts spell on Mt. Vernon
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Madison Comprehensive passed in a 59-54 victory at Mt. Vernon's expense in Ohio boys basketball action on December 21. The last time Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon played in a 57-55 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Bent but not broken: Centerburg weathers scare to dispatch Granville
Centerburg poked just enough holes in Granville's defense to garner a taut, 53-48 victory at Granville High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Granville faced off on February 15, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Gilead thumps East Knox in punishing decision
Mt. Gilead raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-39 win over East Knox in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Fredericktown outlasts Lucas in topsy-turvy battle
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lucas 66-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 16, Fredericktown squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Loudonville 7th grader part of Firelands Electric Cooperative's A Team
NEW LONDON -- Firelands Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of The A Team drawing for the month of December. Milley Moffett, who is a seventh grader at Loudonville-Perrysville Middle School, is the daughter of Josh and Hannah Moffett.
Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency
ASHLAND — At around 3 a.m. today, Sheriff E. Wayne Risner was up talking with dispatch and his enforcement sergeant. They told him the roads were covered in snow and ice, and snow was being blown around by high winds. So at 3:20 a.m., he issued a Level 2...
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley
LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Ashland road crews prepare for winter storm
ASHLAND — A combination of single-digit temperatures, high winds, and precipitation will likely descend on northern Ohio later this week, and Ashland's Streets Department is getting ready. The department is fully staffed, all its trucks are working, and it's sitting on 4,200 tons of salt remaining from last year,...
Salvation Army Kroc Center of Ashland offers warming centers Dec. 22-24
ASHLAND – The Salvation Army Ashland Kroc Center will be opening its doors to serve as warming centers and a place to provide shelter from the bitter cold. With sub-zero temperatures and blistering winds expected over the next three days, the Salvation Army wants to offer a safe place for community members looking to get out of the cold.
Victims identified, no foul play suspected in Centerburg house fire
CENTERBURG — Authorities have identified the elderly couple found dead in a Centerburg house fire on Sunday morning. James V. Pickett, 80, and his wife, Joan V. Pickett, 78, were found inside their home at 3500 Long Road. They had been married nearly 60 years.
Ashland County commissioners OK new jail key system, renovations for new health department
ASHLAND — Replacing locks at the Ashland County jail or the sheriff's office is a costly endeavor, according to county commissioners. That's why commissioners on Thursday approved a $34,812.25 contract with Integrated Precision Systems for a key control system at the jail.
Ashland County commissioners approve 2023 spending plan
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners approved a $17 million general fund budget for 2023, an appropriation plan that allows for several departments to increase employee wages. "I think the biggest (thing) obviously is the wage increases. I think it was 3 to 5 percent was the range that departments...
Ashland man charged with drug, weapon offenses
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, according to a press release issued by Ashland law enforcement agencies. Trent A. Carey, 31, was arrested and incarcerated on the charges. The case has been forwarded to...
