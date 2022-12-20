Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Related
Friends Of Randolph Driver Busted For Boston Hit-Run Challenge Cops To Fight: DA
A 25-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured early Friday morning, Dec. 23, after a car crashed into her and drove over her head and shoulders before speeding off, authorities said. The driver returned to the scene after a witness chased him down and confronted him. Jakob Civil, 23, of Ran…
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Boston Police issue community alert after credit card skimmers found in stores throughout city
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert on Tuesday after credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Eleven stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston. This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due...
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
Roxbury woman facing charges in Dorchester gas station stabbing
A Roxbury woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman at a Dorchester gas station Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, Skilar Morris, 30, will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Morris is accused of stabbing a woman outside a Mobil gas station...
ABC6.com
Police: Man arrested after ‘critically missing’ girl, 13, found in Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl, who was last seen leaving a North Providence group home earlier this month, was found in Providence. The U.S. Marshals said that “critically missing teen” Isabella Rivera was found unharmed. North Providence...
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Dec. 23 edition
8:26 a.m. South St. Vandalism. 9:06 a.m. Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Maple St. MVA property damage only. 10:23 a.m. Sperry’s Liquors/Lincoln St. MVA property damage only. 11:02 a.m. Arrested, Kevyn Andrew Medeiros Ferreira, 19, of 54 River St., Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended, number plate missing. 2:43 p.m. Royal Crest...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
thisweekinworcester.com
30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s fire department holds Santa Run
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department has had a very busy year, already surpassing last year’s incident total the first week of December. But over the weekend, there were three incidents that will be a little bit “different” than the usual fire calls, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and others. They will be providing “mutual aid” to Santa Claus, who will be parking the sleigh and reindeer and riding in a fire truck.
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
Foreign Phone Threats Put Central Mass Hospital On Temporary Lockdown: Police
A hospital in Central Massachusetts was on a brief lockdown after threatening phone calls were made against the building, authorities said. Local along with State Police locked down Leominster Hospital after an individual made the threats around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Leomin…
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
'Brave' Hawaiian 4-Year-Old Boy Asks Santa For Brain Surgery In Boston
Boston may be swirling with bad weather, but a Hawaiian family is raising money to swap the tropics for snow to get their child the best quality healthcare. Four-year-old Jack was thought to have flu-like symptoms until an ER trip on Thursday, Dec. 15 sent him to a larger hospital in Kauai tha…
FOUND: Framingham Police Locate Man Missing For Over Two Weeks
Police have located a man who was missing for over two weeks after issuing a "Be On The Lookout" (BOLO), authorities say. Shaun O'Donoghue, age 54, has been located safely, Framingham Police said on Facebook. UPDATE: Shaun O'Donoghue has been located and is safe. Thank you for yo…
Comments / 0