Framingham, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Dec. 23 edition

8:26 a.m. South St. Vandalism. 9:06 a.m. Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Maple St. MVA property damage only. 10:23 a.m. Sperry’s Liquors/Lincoln St. MVA property damage only. 11:02 a.m. Arrested, Kevyn Andrew Medeiros Ferreira, 19, of 54 River St., Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended, number plate missing. 2:43 p.m. Royal Crest...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
NORFOLK, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough’s fire department holds Santa Run

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department has had a very busy year, already surpassing last year’s incident total the first week of December. But over the weekend, there were three incidents that will be a little bit “different” than the usual fire calls, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and others. They will be providing “mutual aid” to Santa Claus, who will be parking the sleigh and reindeer and riding in a fire truck.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA

