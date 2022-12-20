ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Ezekiel Elliott comments on Cowboys playoff berth will have fans hyped up

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, but running back Ezekiel Elliott explains why the team isn’t celebrating. The Dallas Cowboys had a Week 15 performance they would like to forget. Despite taking a late 34-31 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys lost 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Yet, the Cowboys were able to clinch a playoff spot after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday Night Football.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
FanSided

Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one

This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Recruiting class shows Nebraska football is in good hands with Matt Rhule

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is off to a hot start with his return to college football welcoming a new recruiting class to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers moved up to having the fifth-best 2023 recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. They bring in 21 players, three four-star recruits, and 18 three-star recruits. That class only trails Michigan State (fourth-best class in the Big Ten) by a few recruiting points.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

NFL hypocritically suspends Jets WR coach over non-football gambling

The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Jets WR coach Miles Austin for non-football gambling made the league look extremely hypocritical. When the news broke that Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended indefinitely for gambling, you might have thought he broke one of the cardinal rules of the sport by betting on football games.
FanSided

NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday

The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 16

This week’s DraftKings lineup features plenty of fantasy studs with plenty of upside, as well as some sleepers. Here is the best lineup for Week 16. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, don’t fret — DraftKings is still a way to play fantasy football and add a little spice to gamedays.
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy