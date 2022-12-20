Read full article on original website
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3
Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Generator-powered Richland County EMA provides winter storm update
MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon. But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
Mansfield engineer dusts off 1937 report to help prove need for water rate hikes
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, on Dec. 6, demanded more answers from the city administration on the need for proposed water-rate increases. On Tuesday, city engineer Bob Bianchi and his staff literally dusted off a 1937 report as part of the proof. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this...
Mansfield firefighters unanimously reject fact-finder's report regarding new contract
MANSFIELD -- Binding conciliation is the next and final step in the process to secure a new contract between the City of Mansfield and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266. The union's 80 members have unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding differences with the city administration, according to union...
Mansfield police to bolster crime technology, officer recruitment with $466,000 in state grants
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department flipped the switch Thursday on technology that triples its gunshot sound-detection program. On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $272,000 state grant that will fund that increased ShotSpotter technology for another year -- and also provide more funding for its automated license plate reader cameras.
Power outages being reported in Richland County on Friday due to winter storm
MANSFIELD -- Power outages are cropping up around Richland County on Friday due to the strong winter storm, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens. The storm that blasted across north central Ohio late Thursday night with snow, powerful winds and icy cold is a quick baptism of...
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Richland County EMA director offer tips to prepare for winter storms
MANSFIELD -- Strong winds and extreme cold are expected across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday, which the National Weather Service in Cleveland said may disrupt holiday travel plans. Cold temperatures starting Thursday night are expected to usher in two to four inches of snow Friday and Saturday, with wind...
Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters
MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Salvation Army announces volunteer-run warming center to open Thursday night in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Richland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens said Thursday she is only aware of one warming center that will be open during this weekend's expected arctic blast. The Salvation Army DeWald Center, 47 S. Main St. in Mansfield, will open a warming center on Thursday at...
UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County
ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley
LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Man, 30, dies in Richland County crash after hitting back of trailer
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge […]
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
Closings for Friday, December 23
ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
