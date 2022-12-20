ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies; Crawford County now 3

Richland, Ashland and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Crawford County moved to a Level 3 just before 9 a.m. That means in that county, all road are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Generator-powered Richland County EMA provides winter storm update

MANSFIELD -- The irony was not lost on Rebecca Owens that the Richland County Emergency Management Agency office lost power on Friday afternoon. But the new EMA director, her office inside the Peoples Community Center at 597 Park Ave. East powered by a generator, still met with media during a online update session.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield police to bolster crime technology, officer recruitment with $466,000 in state grants

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department flipped the switch Thursday on technology that triples its gunshot sound-detection program. On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $272,000 state grant that will fund that increased ShotSpotter technology for another year -- and also provide more funding for its automated license plate reader cameras.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County EMA director offer tips to prepare for winter storms

MANSFIELD -- Strong winds and extreme cold are expected across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday, which the National Weather Service in Cleveland said may disrupt holiday travel plans. Cold temperatures starting Thursday night are expected to usher in two to four inches of snow Friday and Saturday, with wind...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters

MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

UPDATED: Thousands remain without power throughout Erie County

ERIE COUNTY – FirstEnergy is reporting that over 2,200 customers throughout Erie County are without power as of 7:30PM Friday. A majority of the outages are currently in Castalia, Groton Township, Margaretta Township, Oxford Township, and Sandusky. FirstEnergy says they expect to restore power to the majority of their...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley

LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
BELLVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief fired

GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
GALION, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy