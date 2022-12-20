ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Andy Beshear announces long-term housing plan for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

By Olivia Krauth, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Flood-ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky have been searching for housing solutions for months after July flooding wiped out hundreds of homes and damaged thousands more.

State authorities now say they have a plan.

Surrounded by local leaders and housing advocates in Hindman on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a long-term vision to build new communities, including long-term housing for survivors.

"It is our duty as Kentuckians and as people of faith and values to lift up our neighbors when they're knocked down," Beshear said.

The first of what Beshear hopes will be several sites across Eastern Kentucky is in Talcum, a town in Knott County near the Perry County line. Beshear said he expects the project on a plot of flat high ground to include new housing, a community center, upgraded infrastructure − including water − and potentially a school. The community, Beshear said, will be dubbed the Olive Branch Community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePz7u_0jp7lajC00

Initial construction is expected to begin in early 2023, Beshear said. It is unclear when the space would be ready for flood survivors to move in.

"It's going to take time because we want to build it right," Beshear said.

Olive Branch is currently 75 acres, Beshear said, but could expand to cover nearly 300. The development and its infrastructure will be paid for by a mix of federal COVID-19 relief dollars, money allocated to Eastern Kentucky by the legislature, state transportation funding and donations collected for flood survivors.

Beshear previously said the state was in negotiations for land in Knott, Perry and Letcher counties, as well as looking at options in Breathitt County. Those efforts are ongoing.

The state will also give $600,000 in donations for flood victims to housing advocates to build eight new homes while the site is being built. Another $200,000 will go to a larger $800,000 grant to help survivors repair their homes, Beshear said.

More: How long will it take for Kentucky businesses devastated by flooding, tornadoes to return?

July's floods turned a preexisting shortage of affordable housing in the 13-county region into a crisis, advocates and lawmakers have said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wg65f_0jp7lajC00

About a month after the floods, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a Hazard-based nonprofit, said 1,749 homes were destroyed, and 4,057 were damaged. Nearly 5,000 FEMA applicants — not including anyone else who lived with them — reported needing immediate shelter.

Scott McReynolds, who leads the affordable housing nonprofit Housing Development Alliance, recently told WFPL he estimates the region will need at least 2,300 houses - at an estimated cost of more than $600 million .

"We've said all along that we want to get this recovery right," McReynolds said Tuesday. "We do not want to settle for just a box. ... We want them to have high-quality, long-lasting energy-efficient homes."

More than 700 people are staying at local state park lodges or in travel trailers, Beshear said last week. An untold number of others are at various stages of rebuilding, survivors and housing advocates told The Courier Journal, often forcing them in subpar housing due to limited options and resources.

Tuesday's announcement is meant to be the start of a long-term vision for the region, with Beshear hoping the new space will attract businesses to the communities. But the road to recovery is expected to be a long one.

"We have to work on our housing issue," state Rep. John Blanton, a Republican who represents part of the region, said Tuesday. He committed to continuing to look for additional solutions, including exploring options in the upcoming legislative session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xkpxu_0jp7lajC00

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Gov. Andy Beshear announces long-term housing plan for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

