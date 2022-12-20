New York panel finalizes ‘nation-leading’ climate blueprint

A New York state panel moved on Monday evening to adopt a road map of comprehensive climate measures that will land on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) desk in the new year.

The so-called Climate Scoping Plan passed in a 19-3 vote in the New York State Climate Action Council — a body tasked with preparing a blueprint that could meet the state’s clean energy and climate targets.

The plan, which must be submitted to the governor and the state legislature by Jan. 1, includes recommendations aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions, electrifying transportation, securing climate justice and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The blueprint outlines actions the council deemed necessary for New York to achieve what it described as “nation-leading” climate goals established in the state’s 2019 climate law.

Among these targets are the use of 70 percent renewable energy resources by 2030 and a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, as well as a 40 percent reduction in statewide emissions from 1990 levels by 2030 and an 85 percent decrease by 2050.

“This plan serves as a bold, monumental achievement not just for New York State, but for the nation and the world,” Climate Action Council co-chair Basil Seggos said in a statement.

Seggos, who is also commissioner of New York’s Environmental Conservation Department, touted the plan’s focus on equity, justice and opportunity, as well as its ability to transition the state’s workforce into a “new clean energy economy.”

To attain New York’s climate objectives, the blueprint recommends a long list of investments in decarbonization efforts and calls for concrete climate actions.

Accelerated energy efficiency and electrification mechanisms could transition between 1 million and 2 million homes to clean heating and cooling options, such as heat pumps, by 2030, according to the road map.

The plan also supports the statewide scale-up of about 3 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads by 2030.

Other critical steps would involve retrofitting grid infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, as well as deploying energy storage or onsite renewables to improve grid reliability.

At the core of the plan are also actions aimed at ensuring climate justice and addressing the fact that environmental and energy burdens disproportionately impact disadvantaged communities.

The 2019 climate law, known as the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act , requires disadvantaged communities to receive a minimum of 35 percent of benefits from clean energy and energy efficiency programs, the council explained.

To fulfill these goals, the Climate Scoping Plan recommends addressing energy affordability, as well as ensuring full participation in the clean energy economy through union-based jobs.

The blueprint also includes strategies for protecting workers who may be vulnerable to potential disruption during the green economy transition — such as providing support to displaced workers and expanding career pathway programs into clean energy.

The measures outlined in the plan are guidelines, rather than regulations, and it’s unclear how legislators will proceed in the new year.

The three members of the council who voted against the blueprint cited concerns about costs to consumers and supply dependability as old power plants shutter, New York City news site The City reported .

The blueprint estimates it could cost between $270 billion and $295 billion, depending on the transition pace, while the plan touts an estimated $240 billion in avoided emissions impacts on the economy and $155 billion in health savings.

Officials argued that despite high upfront costs, doing nothing costs more than implementing the recommended changes.

“Today is certainly a day to celebrate, but this also marks the beginning of more significant work to come,” Climate Action Council co-chair Doreen Harris, who is also president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said in a statement.

That work, Harris continued, will require New York to “lead by example on how to transition an economy based on the conventional energy practices of yesterday to the thriving green economy of tomorrow.”

