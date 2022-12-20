Delphi retirees unlikely to get pensions restored as Congress nears exit

Leaders in both chambers of Congress early Tuesday announced a $1.7-trillion spending deal to keep government open, increase defense spending, provide funding to respond to natural disasters and even reform the way the Electoral College count for president is handled every four years.

But with the spending bill expected to be one of the last legislative trains leaving Washington, D.C., before the end of the 117th Congress, one group of passengers has been left on the platform: thousands of salaried retirees of Delphi , the Michigan-based auto supplier. They have been battling for some 13 years to get somebody, anybody, to help restore pensions they argue were unfairly slashed years ago.

Why unfairly?

They say when the Obama administration intervened in 2009 to save General Motors, which had spun off Delphi a decade earlier, GM moved to protect the full pensions for union retirees at the supplier, which had entered bankruptcy. No such protection was offered the salaried retirees by the Treasury Department. Their arguments that their plan was still healthy and shouldn't be handed over to the federally charted Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC), the insurer of last resort, and slashed, ultimately went nowhere in the courts .

In July, however, the retirees -- a group that included some 20,000 employees of the Troy-based auto supplier initially concentrated in Michigan, Ohio and New York -- got their biggest win to date , as the U.S. House passed legislation, spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, to require the PBGC to restore their pensions with interest.

The only problem was, it required the Senate to sign off on it, too. It never did, and Tuesday's omnibus spending bill almost certainly represents the retirees' last chance to get their pensions restored in this Congress. Theoretically, the bill could be amended, but, realistically, legislative leaders are virtually certain to leave it be, knowing that any change could rattle a bipartisan deal and, by the end of the week, shut down government. When Congress ends, any legislation not approved by both chambers is dead and must be reintroduced to be considered.

As to what happens in the 118th Congress, where Democrats maintain narrow control of the Senate but Republicans take the majority in the House, it's anyone's guess.

“This is a terrible blow to retirees who worked hard and played by the rules," said Bruce Gump, chairman of the board for the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association, the group which has led the legal and political fight. "Many lost up to 70% of their active or promised pensions. They had no representation during the government-directed pension termination in 2009."

Gump said since the House bill passed, Delphi retirees have been bombarding Senate members and staffers with emails, phone calls and in-person lobbying. Now, he said, they will take a step back and try to determine how to move forward, perhaps by trying to have the bill reintroduced next year.

“I am proud of my fellow retirees," Gump said. "They have never given up. We are not done."

