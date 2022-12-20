ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

By Joey Linn
The Warriors and Knicks both have injuries to report

With so many iconic moments in Madison Square Garden throughout his career, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will unfortunately not get to play in MSG this season. Curry is just two games into his likely 10-12 game absence, as a shoulder injury has him sidelined for around one month. The Warriors are fighting to maintain positioning in the Western Conference without him, and will enter New York down multiple key players.

In addition to the absence of Steph Curry, the Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green, and Donte DiVincenzo as well. Both Green and DiVincenzo are dealing with illnesses, while Curry, Wiggins, and Iguodala are each injured.

For the Knicks, their injury report is not as extensive. The only rotational absence for New York in this game is Obi Tobbin, as he will join the team's two G-League assignment players DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels on the inactive list.

At 15-16, the Warriors currently sit at 11th in the Western Conference, but they are only two games back from 6th. The West is very tight right now, which allows the Warriors to make up significant ground in very little time if they are able to string together some wins.

While the are without Steph Curry, the Warriors got key contributions from Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in their last game, which allowed them to come away with a win. Against a below average Knicks team, a similar showing could net the same result.

