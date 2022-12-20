Tom Brady talks ‘new experience’ of Christmas without Gisele Bündchen, kids

Tom Brady will be spending Christmas Eve alone in a hotel.

The star quarterback got candid about his plans for the first holiday season since he and Gisele Bündchen split on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast .

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said when asked what he “learned from this football season.”

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with … I think that’s what life’s about.”

Brady, who will join his Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field on Christmas Day, will instead spend time with his kids on Dec. 26.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he continued.

“So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Back in October, Bündchen and Brady confirmed months’ worth of split rumors by announcing they were going their separate ways and had already finalized their divorce .

The exes share two kids — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — along with Jack, 15, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the former Patriots star wrote in a statement shared via Instagram at the time.

He continued, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he said of the “painful and difficult” choice. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve.”