Wisconsin State

First child flu death of the season reported in Wisconsin, DHS says

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The first child flu death of the 2022-23 season was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

Nationwide, there have been 30 influenza-associated deaths among children, DHS says.

To find a flu vaccine near you, you can visit vaccines.gov or call 211, or call 877-947-2211.

Here are some steps to help stop the spread of germs, shared verbatim from DHS:

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
* Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
* Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.
* Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.
* Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.
* Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

"Respiratory viruses spread easily so it is important to take these actions and get vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you," a news release from DHS concluded.

