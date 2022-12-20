ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Last call, y'all: Friday is final evening for most Christmas events

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
School is out, the temperature outside got frightful and we're almost to Christmas Eve.

Weather permitting, Friday is the last night for several events in Abilene.

Night of Lights

It's the final night to wander through Safety City, with gates open from 6:30-9 p.m. Besides the lights and getting to see the miniature city up close, there are photo ops, fire trucks and free hot chocolate and cookies.

There is no admission charge.

Winter Lightfest

A two-hour visit to the fourth Winter Lightfest is planned this weekend.

The event, on E.N. 10th Street between Taylor Elementary School and Loop 322, is open from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The Christmas Eve opening was added due to recent inclement weather.

The parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for youths. Youngsters age 2 and under are admitted free. Group rates are available.

The event is the major yearly fundraiser for United Way of Abilene.

Besides walking the three-quarter-mile trail (now paved) and enjoying 3 million lights, there are s'mores to make and photo ops with Santa.

Christmas Celebration

The Abilene Zoo is in lights, and frozen, too, for its annual holiday event, which is scheduled from 4-9 p.m.

Admission is $18 for adults and youngsters, who get a cookie and craft, too, Those 2 and under are free.

The zoo is located in Nelson Park, in east Abilene.

Aaron Watson holiday show

The second of two shows, titled "An Aaron Watson Family Christmas, at the Paramount Theatre is at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The country singer who calls the Abilene-area home will perform seasonal favorites.

As of early this week, only a few tickets remained.

Go to aaronwatson.com for ticket availability.

ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

