Michael Strahan is celebrating the holidays with tequila

Michael Strahan is getting into the holiday spirit by gifting spirits.

The “Good Morning America” co-host tells Page Six Style his favorite last-minute present pick is “a nice bottle of tequila,” specifically Don Julio 1942 (from $190).

But if his giftees need to soothe their skin after a night of celebrating — or refresh their daily routines — the former NFL player’s gifting game plan also has them covered with products from his Michael Strahan skincare line .

“My friends genuinely love the product, so it’s a win-win,” he says, adding that he’s “no doubt” stuffing stockings this year with Michael Strahan Daily Defense Face and Neck Moisturizer ($14) — which, according to Amazon, is currently still slated to arrive before Christmas.

Michael Strahan Daily Defense Face and Neck Moisturizer ($14)

But while Strahan’s freshening up his friends’ skincare shelves, not every gift he’s received over the years has been a fresh find, so to speak.

“My friend Jay Glazer regifted me a sweater I gave him on purpose, because he knew I bought it on sale,” he recalls.

As for the best gift he’s ever received, however? “I love anything from the kids,” says the father of four, who has a 17-year-old son, Michael, as well as three daughters: twins Isabella and Sophia, both 18, and Tanita, 30.

“My oldest daughter, Tanita, is a painter, and she gifted me a family portrait, which is one that stands out and I love,” he adds.

And the present he’s asking for this year just might be another all-time favorite: the gift of time with his family.

“The only thing money can’t buy in life is time, so I’d like time with my kids and a home-cooked meal (cooked by them, of course).”