50 States sign up for Walmart's opioid settlement framework

Walmart said it has reached settlement agreements with all 50 US states as part of a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement announced last month. In November, the retailer announced a settlement from multiple states' attorneys general that accused the company of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis.

