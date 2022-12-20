Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms
The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process
The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes. The legislation, which passed 222-201, would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The House must next pass the measure as lawmakers race the clock to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal spending bill would end pandemic provision that led to record Medicaid enrollment
States would once again be able to terminate residents' Medicaid coverage if the federal spending bill working its way through Congress becomes law. The legislation would phase out the requirement that prevents states from disenrolling Medicaid recipients as long as the national public health emergency is in effect in exchange for an enhanced federal match. This continuous coverage measure was enacted as part of a Covid-19 relief package passed in March 2020 and has led to a record 90 million enrollees in Medicaid, many of whom may no longer meet the income requirements to qualify.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Takeaways from the House committee's report on Trump taxes
It will take time for lawmakers and the public to digest the trove of documents relating to former President Donald Trump's tax returns released Tuesday night by the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump repeatedly defied convention and refused to release his tax returns both as a presidential candidate and...
