Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces official resignation from Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor will sign off officially from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on January 4. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents," said Governor-elect Jim Pillen. "I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska."
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen breaks down voter numbers
Lawmakers had a rare request for Nebraska's secretary of state this year, as the office already expanded their audit of the 2022 general election. Secretary Bob Evnen was asked to make a list of everybody who voted on election day, a request that has never been made before. Evnen said...
Replacement for Senator Hilgers' legislative seat announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and Governor Pete Ricketts announced Beau Ballard will be the next senator for Legislative District 21. "Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was 12 years old when his grandfather ran for Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values. Beau is a small business owner who understands the grit, determination and attention to details it takes to be successful. He will work hard for the people of District 21 and the State of Nebraska."
Ricketts says Nebraska has taken steps to address workforce challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. — Employment in Nebraska climbed above pre-pandemic levels this year as the state’s challenge is finding enough workers to fill open positions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state consistently has among the lowest unemployment rates and ranks number one for the percent of people in the workforce.
Nebraska Public Service Commission Webinar focusing on BEAD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Efforts are happening now to expand high-speed internet access across the state. The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with Connect Nebraska working group will hold the first in a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program on Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
Ricketts signs order to ease healthcare worker shortage as 'triple-demic' continues
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at easing the healthcare worker shortage. It expands the pool of workers able to care for Nebraskans in specific fields of medicine and eases some license requirements. The order expires on June 30, 2023. Ricketts said he...
Farming Today with KRVN: December 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - ADM Introduces “Faces of Food” Video Series and Features Nebraska Family. - Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference registration opens January 3.
DHHS, Dept. of Ag investigate gastrointestinal illnesses from alfalfa sprouts
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends the public avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while they investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses. According to DHHS, the illnesses were caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Dec. 23, 12 individuals reported illness after consuming...
Nebraska State Patrol reports busy past two days because of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It was a busy day for the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday. Weather played a major factor. Troopers reported more than 100 motorists had to be helped out. That's in addition to the more than 200 that had to be assisted yesterday. Roads across Nebraska are still...
'We'll be ready to go out': Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are preparing for a days-long winter storm event that will sweep across the U.S. ahead of Christmas. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Barry County...
Kansas man dies in York County I-80 crash
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A Kansas man is dead after a crash during winter driving conditions in York County. The Nebraska State Patrol said at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, an I-80 westbound Ford F-250 lost control in the wintery conditions, struck the guardrail and rolled near Mile Marker 347.
