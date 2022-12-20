ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueDevilCountry

Two former Blue Devils playing for NBA's hottest team

No NBA team has won more games than the Brooklyn Nets since Thanksgiving. The star-studded squad is almost 100 percent healthy and has reeled off wins in 12 of its last 13 outings, thanks partly to the increasingly consistent production of late from two members of the 2010-11 Duke basketball team ...
