Genesis Products Acquires BHK of America
Genesis Products Inc. has acquired BHK of America, South Boston, Va., in a deal completed on Nov. 30. The acquisition will integrate BHK’s 46 years of production innovation in drawer components with Genesis Products’ 20 years of expertise as a leading supplier of laminated panels, wood components and custom molded solutions.
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Increases in December
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (the Foundation) has released the December 2022 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI). The index reports a qualitative assessment of both the prevailing business conditions and expectations for the future as reported by key executives from the $1 trillion equipment finance sector. Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 45.9, an increase from the November index of 43.7.
NCCER Updates Most Popular Curriculum
The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) released curriculum updates of its most popular titles and valuable translations in 2022 to expand access to its industry-built education. Each revision includes important content additions and updates to reflect current industry standards and new advancements in safety, technology, equipment and...
ELFA Monthly Leasing and Finance Index Shows Overall New Business Volume in November up 9 Percent Year-over-year
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for November was $8.6 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year from new business volume in November 2021. Volume was down 24 percent from $11.3 billion in October. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 6 percent compared to 2021.
ATAS Announces 2023 Metal Wall Cladding Installation Training Opportunities
Metal wall cladding continues to be a growing sector in the design and construction of both residential and commercial buildings. To assist contractors who may not be familiar with installing single skin metal wall panels, ATAS International offers installation training in three of its manufacturing locations, with a selection of several dates in 2023. All sessions are held over a Wednesday and Thursday.
