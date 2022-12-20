Read full article on original website
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Creole Food Traditions During the Holidays
"Food is so powerful. It's a conduit because it holds memories and tells you who you are."
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Our Views: Expansion of container shipping on the river is great news for Louisiana
First, there was the river. And the Mississippi River will be part of Louisiana’s future, as will its current status as a world-class trade center. A critical expansion of container shipping capacity in the Mississippi River will help to make the river even more relevant to the economic health of Louisiana in years to come.
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day. St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard among the new additions.
Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
