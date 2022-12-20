ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
HARVEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?

The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022

It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others

Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
CHARLESTON, SC
cenlanow.com

Odd bird with upside down brain dances to song “Tequila”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know the birds of the Ark-La-Tex when you see them?. John Dillon, the President of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, is a guest contributor for KTALNews.com. Once a month, he shares his extensive knowledge of how to recognize the birds of our region. November’s...
LOUISIANA STATE

