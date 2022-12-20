Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Corydon Times-Republican
Britney Spears invites estranged mum Lynne Spears for coffee after she ‘hid caffeine during conservatorship’
Britney Spears invites estranged mum Lynne Spears for coffee after she ‘hid caffeine during conservatorship’. Britney Spears has invited Lynne Spears for coffee after the singer accused her estranged mum of hiding caffeine during her 13-year conservatorship.
Corydon Times-Republican
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift. Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present.
Corydon Times-Republican
Justin Bieber looks set to sell his entire music catalogue for $200m
Justin Bieber looks set to sell his entire music catalogue for $200m. Justin Bieber's bank balance will be given a massive boost if he follows through with a major music acquisition deal.
Comments / 0