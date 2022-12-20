Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
1470 WMBD
More time to shovel snow in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
wvik.org
A fruitcake of an estimable age finds a home at Bloomington's Ewing Manor
Famed late night TV entertainer Johnny Carson once joked that there is only one fruitcake in the world and people just keep mailing it to each other. If so, this could be that fruitcake. The saga starts in 1918 during World War I in the Shelby County town of Windsor....
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bartonville Auto Shop damaged by Friday fire
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - It is unclear what caused an afternoon fire at a Bartonville auto shop. When a 25 News crew arrived, we could still see some smoke coming from the roof of DJ’s Tire and Auto Service on South Adams Street. We could also see what...
1470 WMBD
Winter weather cancels flights in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – With the extreme winter weather threat developing, it’s sure to be a tricky time for air travelers. There are already some flight cancellations being reported at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. United Airlines and American Airlines flights arriving from Lexington and Chicago late...
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
1470 WMBD
Olson: Few problems at PIA because of winter storm
PEORIA, Ill. – Believe it or, not, Peoria International Airport pretty much got out of the winter storm unscathed. The storm that has now been downgraded to a Wind Chill Warning until Saturday morning caused some cancellations for PIA, but director Gene Olson says it’s otherwise not bad there right now.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets ahead of snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is making sure nobody is hungry on Christmas. With lines out the door, the soup kitchen gave out 1,100 Christmas baskets on Tuesday. Some said they waited between 15 to 20 minutes to get their baskets. Each basket contains 30...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter parking: here’s where you can’t leave your car this weekend
(WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Bloomington. The City of Bloomington will enact a snow...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
nowdecatur.com
Weather Related Closings and Delays
Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
