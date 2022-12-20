ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

25newsnow.com

East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where to stay warm in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

More time to shovel snow in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Bartonville Auto Shop damaged by Friday fire

BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - It is unclear what caused an afternoon fire at a Bartonville auto shop. When a 25 News crew arrived, we could still see some smoke coming from the roof of DJ’s Tire and Auto Service on South Adams Street. We could also see what...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Winter weather cancels flights in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – With the extreme winter weather threat developing, it’s sure to be a tricky time for air travelers. There are already some flight cancellations being reported at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. United Airlines and American Airlines flights arriving from Lexington and Chicago late...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished.  Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Olson: Few problems at PIA because of winter storm

PEORIA, Ill. – Believe it or, not, Peoria International Airport pretty much got out of the winter storm unscathed. The storm that has now been downgraded to a Wind Chill Warning until Saturday morning caused some cancellations for PIA, but director Gene Olson says it’s otherwise not bad there right now.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Fire destroyed Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
nowdecatur.com

Weather Related Closings and Delays

Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay

SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
SPRING BAY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

City of Peoria issues snow storm update

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
PEORIA, IL

