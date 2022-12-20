Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Related
Post Register
Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
Post Register
A look at the weather if you are traveling south
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you're planning to travel south here is a look at what you can expect from the weather this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, Mountain Home should expect lows down to 12 degrees and highs up to the low 40's this weekend. There is a 50% chance of snow on Friday, it should be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
Post Register
Connie (Ashment) Lindstrom
Connie (Ashment) Lindstrom 7/21/1934 - 12/22/2022 Connie Lindstrom died peacefully in her Boise residence at the age of 88 on 22 December 2022. Born on 21 July 1934 in Grant, Idaho to Merle Ashment and Geneva Butler, Connie resided in Rigby and Milo until her 3 August 1956 marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple to Maurice Lindstrom, Jr., after which they made their home in Menan after residing for several years in Ucon. Connie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many capacities and callings. She was talented in a multitude of crafts, which she used to fill her home as well as those of her loved ones with handmade quilts, scrapbooks, and decorations. She enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Post Register
Idaho Lottery looking for Ada County Mega Millions winner
Idaho Lottery is looking for the winner of a $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Ada County over a month ago. The winning numbers were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Mega Millions draw were 6,19,28,46,61 and the mega ball was 18. "Idaho continues to be a lucky...
Post Register
Michael's Christmas Miracle
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you are in Fruitland tonight stop by Michael's Christmas Miracle. In honor of Michael Vaughan. It is at Farmers Mutual Telephone Company at 303 Sw 3rd st. Fruitland, Idaho, from 5 pm -8 pm. There will be treats, gifts for kids of all ages, and fun. With a special visit from Santa.
Post Register
Holiday travel chaos: Expect longer wait times & delays
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Grinch isn't the only one trying to ruin Christmas this year. As hundreds of people flock to the airports for the holidays, a winter storm may be putting a damper on their plans. At Boise airport, longer lines and wait times are expected. "We...
Post Register
Challis native to celebrate 100th birthday
Challis native Lillian Black MacFee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 22 and folks who wish may send greeting cards to her at 4890 Cloverdale Road #320, Boise, ID 83713. Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black was born Dec. 22, 1922, in a small cabin on the river just south...
Post Register
Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents in North End Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.
Post Register
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping charge
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police arrested a California man on several charges, including 1st degree kidnapping. On Friday morning, dispatchers received a text-to-911 message from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Dispatchers communicated with the victim via text and...
Post Register
Caldwell K9 recovers meth after foot pursuit
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding. The driver proceeded to flee from the police at a high rate of speed. The pursuing officer eventually gave up the chase because the rate of speed was too dangerous for the conditions and the public.
Post Register
Two people stabbed in Caldwell, police looking for witnesses
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - Doctors are treating two men with stab wounds. Caldwell Police say they responded to a stabbing at a business on the 900 block of Freeport 7:30pm Thursday. Google maps indicates a fast food restaurant is located in that area. Police say one man was stabbed outside...
Post Register
Multiple gang related stabbings in Caldwell
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police officers responded to a gang-related stabbing at 7:30 pm on the night of Dec. 22 at the Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. Police arrived at a chaotic scene with two males suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victims have been identified as " Sureno" gang members from Caldwell.
Comments / 0