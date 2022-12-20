Connie (Ashment) Lindstrom 7/21/1934 - 12/22/2022 Connie Lindstrom died peacefully in her Boise residence at the age of 88 on 22 December 2022. Born on 21 July 1934 in Grant, Idaho to Merle Ashment and Geneva Butler, Connie resided in Rigby and Milo until her 3 August 1956 marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple to Maurice Lindstrom, Jr., after which they made their home in Menan after residing for several years in Ucon. Connie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many capacities and callings. She was talented in a multitude of crafts, which she used to fill her home as well as those of her loved ones with handmade quilts, scrapbooks, and decorations. She enjoyed bowling and golfing.

