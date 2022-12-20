Read full article on original website
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property
Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
azbigmedia.com
Cider Corps will close Gilbert taproom, move production to Mesa
The veteran-owned and family-run craft cidery Cider Corps announced it is closing its taproom and production facility in Gilbert (685 S. Gilbert Rd) at the end of the year. The cidery will return to its original location in Downtown Mesa and it has secured additional space in the building at 31 S. Robson to house its production. The move comes after two years of challenges in developing the Gilbert location for occupancy.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos
On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.
kjzz.org
With cutoffs looming, Scottsdale denies request to extend water deliveries in Rio Verde Foothills
With less than two weeks until taps go dry for some homes in Rio Verde Foothills, the city of Scottsdale has denied a request to extend water delivery services to the unincorporated community. Hundreds of homes in Rio Verde Foothills rely on water that gets hauled in trucks from Scottsdale....
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix Theatre Company will break ground on Central Phoenix campus
The Phoenix Theatre Company announces the groundbreaking milestone of its Central Phoenix campus development plans. With $28 million raised towards building a new 500-seat state of the art theatre, the Company has set the groundbreaking for Summer 2023. In addition to the previously announced theatre enlargement, the Phoenix City Council...
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mega development planned for eastern part of CG
CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Builders Alliance members provide gifts for children in need
Through the Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) annual toy drive, the local construction industry came together to provide a memorable Christmas for hundreds of children in need. Approximately 150 construction companies, including Rosendin, McCarthy Building Companies, Hensel Phelps, Kitchell, and Sundt, and their employees, donated three 18-foot trailers’ worth of toys and over $40,000 to the 13th Annual ABA Community Service Board’s 2022 Toy Drive, which benefited five nonprofit organizations serving over 2,000 underprivileged children in the Phoenix Metro area.
Yahoo!
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
Metro Phoenix's best restaurants of 2022
2022 was a big year for Valley restaurants. State of play: Several chefs were featured on prominent television programs and recognized in national "best of" lists. Here were the best places to eat in metro Phoenix this year, according to food experts. 💀 Espiritu. Eater named this downtown Mesa...
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
AZFamily
Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New Location
A local Mexican chain has opened a new location.Photo byTai's CapturesonUnsplash. While metro Phoenix might be the land of the taco, some Mexican restaurants have managed to stave off extreme competition and remain on the food scene for decades. For a restaurant to last this long, let alone in one of the most competitive ethnic food groups, it’s saying something. It demonstrates a strong connection with locals while ensuring guests receive quality food at an affordable price. One local Mexican restaurant has proven itself time and time again. And now, the popular local chain is opening its sixth location in the Valley.
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
azbigmedia.com
Tempe is Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022
Prairie Village, Kansas, was Zillow®’s most popular market of 2022, showcasing rising interest in the Midwest and headlining a dramatic shift from 2021’s predominantly West Coast leaders. In addition, Tempe retained its title as the top college town. Grand Rapids, Michigan, won out for most popular large...
allaboutarizonanews.com
LEGO Festival Is Coming To Arizona, Promising Fun For All Ages
If you can dream it, you can build it. The iconic LEGO building blocks have spanned across generations for 90 years. No matter your age, at some point in your life, chances are you were either given a set of LEGO blocks or you have constructed something using the small blocks.
iheart.com
1 Arizona City Is Among America's Most Sober Places
Alcohol is a big part of American culture. Alcoholic beverage sales reached over $222 billion in 2020 alone!. Real Estate Witch, powered by Clever, compiled a list of America's drunkest and most sober cities. The website states, "To find out where the drunkest cities in America are, we analyzed data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, U.S. Census Bureau, Walk Score, Expatistan.com, Yelp, and Google Trends."
