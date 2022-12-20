French Artist Invader Releases “4000 – The Complete Guide to the Space Invaders” Encyclopedia and Exhibition

RuPaul's Drag Race star Victoria Scone is celebrating after she proposed to her girlfriend during the final of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.In Friday’s (23 December) episode, the British drag queen got down on one knee in front of a live audience, the judges and her fellow competitors to propose to partner Dani.She later revealed on Instagram that Dani said “yes”. British-born Scone, whose real name is Emily Diapre, became the franchise’s first cisgender female constestant when she took part in the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last year.However, she was forced to withdraw from...

16 MINUTES AGO