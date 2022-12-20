Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Some of our favorite Red Wing houses featured in 2022
With over 100 years of history, this three story gem is crammed with character. Enter the front door into a foyer with a grand staircase. Off of the foyer is a large, sunny living room. A gas fireplace in the living room is two-sided, with the second side facing the four season porch. The main floor also includes a dining room with a beautiful built-in, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and family room. The family room features a slanted ceiling with beams, sunlights and a wood burning fireplace. A pony wall divides the kitchen and family room, allowing the spaces to feel separated and connected. A second family room is in the basement.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Trail community brings runners together
Every Wednesday night when driving through Red Wing you may come across a group of runners or see the lights from their headlamps up on the bluff. The Red Wing Trail Community recently started this year. They get together each week to build a running and hiking community. Red Wing...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Composting survey gives council insight
The community recently had the opportunity to take part in a food waste and composting survey. Deputy Director of Solid Waste Jeff Schneider provided an update to the council showing results of the survey and next steps. “The feasibility study is looking at how we can manage organics within the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weather brings halt to local sports
The recent snowstorm turned blizzard promptly ended the sports week. Goodhue moved a girls basketball game from Thursday to Wednesday, but ultimately had to postpone. That game, against Winona Cotter, does not currently have a makeup date. Red Wing canceled all practices and postponed all games beginning Wednesday through Friday....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Michael Buck
GOODHUE, Minn. - Michael Buck, 56, Goodhue, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 22, in Goodhue. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home- Rochester Chapel.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys swimming wins home meet
The Red Wing boys swim and dive team earned a win at home over Albert Lea, 95-65 on Tuesday. Many of the swimmers competed in events that weren’t particularly their strengths. Regardless, the Wingers posted good results in those races. In diving, Zach Mikkelson earned a new PR with a score of 178.1. Mikkelson came in first and Landen Nelson was second in diving with a 166.95.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers boys basketball unable to recover from big Winona run
As of late, the Red Wing boys basketball team has made a few games close at the end but didn’t feel they were truly in it. Facing Winona at home Tuesday night, the Wingers experienced another similar loss as the Winhawks held on to win 65-58 in Big 9 boys basketball action.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township
A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
