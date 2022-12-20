Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan....
WSVN-TV
‘Let’s spread a little kindness’: President Biden shares message of unity ahead of Christmas
WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Joe Biden shared his holiday hopes in his annual Christmas message. Speaking from the White House on Thursday, the commander in chief emphasized the reason for the season and encouraged unity among all Americans. “Simple acts of kindness that can lift a spirit, provide comfort...
WSVN-TV
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
WSVN-TV
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
