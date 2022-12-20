Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous. Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
WILX-TV
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
WILX-TV
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township. Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He...
WILX-TV
Howell American Legion provides Christmas meals for first responders
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans at the American Legion in Howell know what it’s like to serve their country and miss out on the holidays with family. Now they are making it their duty to give first responders away from family on Christmas a hot holiday meal. We visited...
WILX-TV
How to dispose of holiday waste with these recycling tips
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays can get very busy, and recycling may not be your top priority. However, making your holiday season more sustainable can reduce waste. It is important to know where to throw when disposing of any holiday waste this year. Alternatives to traditional wrapping paper include gift bags and recyclable paper to wrap your gifts.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township to pay off Central Fire Station 3 years early
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Central Fire Station in Meridian Township will be paid off three years early. In 2012, voters approved a 15-year levy to finance the construction of a new Central Fire Station, which was expected to be paid off in 2028. City officials announced Wednesday that due to higher-than-expected revenue, they will be able to pay off the debt in 2025, which would save taxpayers more than $822,000 in principal and interest costs.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a second fire at Knob Hill Apartment Complex in Okemos
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Fire Department and East Lansing Fire Department responded to a second fire at the Knob Hill Apartment complex Thursday morning. Multiple crews previously responded to a fire at the complex, located off Okemos Road, north of Jolly road, the day prior. Authorities tell News...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson residents can give feedback for new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is collecting feedback from residents for the new MLK Drive roundabout sculpture. Residents will decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for review and input from members of the Jackson community.
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
WILX-TV
Local bands, choirs provide musical background in new holiday special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – As families celebrate Christmas day with family and friends, a new holiday special will feature some of the season’s favorite songs. WILX-TV 10 will present “A Mid-Michigan Christmas Celebration” on Christmas Day. The show will air at the following times on Sunday, December 25: 6:00-8:00 a.m., 6:00-6:30 p.m., 11:00-11:30 p.m.
WILX-TV
How to keep your pets safe during severe weather
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts are urging people to bring their pets inside during cold weather. If your dog spends most of the day outside, it must be in a dry, draft-free shelter. Make sure to check your pet’s water dish to make sure it isn’t frozen. If...
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the upcoming winter weather, officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Wednesday. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division have begun initiating their policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy.”
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
WILX-TV
Sunday Staudt Show Will Air This Week end on WILX TV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX-TV’s Sunday Staudt on Sports will air a holiday festive show at 11am this Sunday. The program is in its 27th year. The show will take a mid winter break for two weeks with no shows scheduled for January 1 and January 8. The show resumes January 15th and will air each Sunday through March.
WILX-TV
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Recovering from shoulder injuries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football, volleyball, rugby, even biking or snowboarding can set an athlete up for a serious shoulder injury and require surgery to fix it. But how does an athlete, or weekend warrior, know when they can return to the activities they love?. Ryan Green loves to hop...
WILX-TV
Grand Rapids man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for COVID relief fraud
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Rapids man, Jemar Mason, 47-years-old has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in a plot to obtain more than $1.4 million COVID relief funds and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. In addition to the sentencing, Judge Jane Beckering ordered Mason...
