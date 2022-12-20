Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
The Rockettes tell us their favorite spots in NYC
New York City’s famous ladies with the high-kicking legs, the Radio City Rockettes, celebrate the best of the city every night on stage during the Christmas Spectacular. The festive show puts the dancers on a sightseeing bus that virtually rolls around the city, from Times Square to the Statue of Liberty.
Let me tell you—give the gift of an NYC experience this year
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan advised to look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight.
The numerals for the 2023 Ball Drop have arrived in Times Square
If you needed a reminder of how close we are to the new year, just head to Times Square!. In preparation for the big Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and ball drop, the giant 2023 numerals are currently staged at the Times Square Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets.
See inside Manhattan’s gorgeous old churches and synagogues in this new book
While churches tend to have an open-door policy, they can sometimes be intimidating spaces to enter. This new book flings open the doors to showcase 65 of Manhattan's historic churches and synagogues through gorgeous photos and detailed histories. Divine New York: Inside the Historic Churches and Synagogues of Manhattan documents...
A new shuttle service between midtown Manhattan and Jamaica is debuting this month
Despite repeated announcements regarding the timeliness of the project, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials admitted that the new Grand Central Madison terminal for the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will actually not open for full passenger service this year. That being said, the agency will start operating a new LIRR...
The top 10 NYC theater productions of 2022
New York theater, both on Broadway and Off, yielded a bumper crop in its first full year since the fallow time of the pandemic shutdown. Creating this top-ten list gave me the chance to look back at the 130 shows I saw this year. Some of the best productions were welcome returns from past seasons (A Strange Loop and Kimberly Akimbo, for instance, were top-tenners in 2019 and 2021), but I was happily surprised at how many really good options there were to choose from—even if that made the selection process tougher. Here are my choices for the best new theater of 2022.
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
Fifth Avenue is set to become a pedestrian-centered boulevard
Just a month after news of Fifth Avenue closing to car traffic for a few weeks in December caused an excited ruckus among New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams announced an entirely updated vision for the popular area that focuses on transforming it into a pedestrian-centered boulevard. Based on the success...
See this giant graffiti fighting antisemitism in the middle of SoHo
Antisemitism is running rampant in New York and all throughout the United States of America. In an effort to fight against the blatant prejudice, a group of graffiti artists have formed a global task force to carry out the "Righteous Among the Nations Global Mural Project," an initiative of the nonprofit Artists 4 Israel that seeks to promote cross-cultural unity and stand up against hate by painting building-sized murals honoring those who have saved Jews during the Holocaust at the risk of their own lives.
The stars of 'Emily in Paris' dish on their favorite NYC spots
The stars of Emily in Paris were in NYC this morning to kick off the “Emily in Little Paris” pop-up event, and they took a few minutes to tell Time Out about their favorite spots around the city. But first, if you haven't heard about Emily in Little...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I ‘met’ Wendy Williams, Lady Gaga and Audrey Hepburn
The elevator doors opened to a ninth-floor party room where the lights were dim, pop music was pumping, and Ariana Grande was staring right at me. Feeling underdressed, I avoided eye contact, but everywhere I looked was A-list stars: Kate Winslet standing about 20 feet in front of Leo (I guess she did let go, Jack); Kris Jenner at the bar; and Morgan Freeman in a far corner like he was avoiding someone or preparing for a scene. In the center of the room was a sparkling fountain, which if you looked up, had Katy Perry, god bless her heart, attached via headpiece to the chandelier, spinning around as only Katy can.
Year in Review: The five best art exhibits we saw in 2022
In NYC, we're spoiled with blockbuster art exhibitions, a vast gallery scene and prodigious public art. When looking back over 2022, considering the hundreds of visual art shows to grace the city this year, there are five that we'll be talking about long after December 31. It was tough to...
Monica Bellucci shares her take on New York City and her upcoming show at Beacon Theatre
Meeting Italian superstar Monica Bellucci in midtown Manhattan turns out to be a pretty refreshing afternoon outing. Exuding the sort of innate confidence and beauty that the 58-year-old actress and model has been known for since first catapulting on the public scene, Bellucci reminds this particular writer that the world outside of New York is one ruled by a sense of calm and appreciation for the small things in life. Sure, I'm biased: I was born and raised in Italy and Bellucci has always been the embodiment of the country's most reliable strengths: tranquility, love of life and intrinsic charm.
Forest bathe inside this massive new plant store in Brooklyn
Turns out, you don't need to head upstate to escape the city for a day. Instead, this massive new plant store in Brooklyn offers a meditative space to immerse yourself among the greenery. Horti PLAY opened last week at 432 Rodney Street bringing 5,000 square-feet of green goodness to Williamsburg,...
Marcus Samuelsson talks new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson clearly knows how to open a good restaurant. The owner of the iconic Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus inside the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among plenty of other eateries across the nation, has just debuted a brand-spanking-new outpost in Chelsea, a neighborhood that, at first impact, seems sort of at odds with his other projects.
Housing Works is opening a cannabis dispensary next week
New Yorkers have been counting on Housing Works to find gems among its thrift store racks, but starting next week, they’ll go to Housing Works to buy pot. The nonprofit was one of the first entities in New York State to get a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) license this November, meaning it now has permission to sell recreational cannabis. It was one of the first 36 licenses the state issued and one of eight nonprofits to receive a license.
Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi on her favorite NYC bakeries and go-to holiday gifts
Christina Tosi has helped shape New York's passion for all things sweet. Not only has the founder and co-owner of Milk Bar created now nationally-recognized delicacies like the Milk Bar Pie and Cereal Milk, but she's constantly pushing the industry to new limits through the launch of products that are as visually striking as they are creatively concocted and deliciously tasting.
Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years
There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
Peek inside this teeny-tiny 58-inch art store in Harlem
Many New Yorkers are used to making the most of small spaces with creative design solutions, but this new 58-inch art shop in Harlem takes petite perfection to the next level. Nestled between two apartment buildings, MoonLab 42 measures in at just under 5 feet wide, but the store manages to house zines, books, records, incense, prints, candles, decorative objects, ceramics, jewelry, accessories, clothing and more. “It feels like a Mary Poppins bag,” Ruso Margishvili, the concept store’s co-owner tells us.
These were the top checkouts at NYC's libraries this year
It turns out—books by Laura Dave, Matt Haig and Lucy Foley!. All three library systems in NYC—the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library—have released their respective top 10 most checked-out books for 2022. At the Brooklyn Public Library, The Last...
