Four Bands Community Fund Inc., Mobridge Economic Development Corporation among South Dakota recipients of USDA Rural Development market expansion grants

Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
2022 Census of Agriculture codes, questionnaires sent to producers; Response deadline is Feb. 6, 2023
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed (Dec. 12-16, 2022) the 2022 Census of Agriculture paper questionnaires to all known agriculture producers across the nation. Last month (Nov. 2022), producers received their survey codes with an invitation to respond online. Any South Dakota producer who did not respond online now has the option to complete the ag census at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Producers who have already responded to the 2022 Census of Agriculture online do not need to respond again. The deadline for response is Feb. 6, 2023.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership names Timber Lake native as new CEO
The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation is pleased to announce and welcome Janelle Booth as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 20, 2023. Booth is a native of Timber Lake, South Dakota, and has been working at Montana State University...
drgnews.com
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center House of Hope project receives funding from South Dakota Housing
The Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre is one of a half dozen entities in South Dakota that have been awarded funds to help people who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking. The South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners approved $399,605 in additional...
drgnews.com
Noem appoints Melissa Magstadt as Secretary of Health
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Melissa Magstadt to serve as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which is Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022). Magstadt is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (ARPN). She is a co-owner...
drgnews.com
State government agencies provide storm assistance to South Dakota tribes
Since last week’s winter storms (Dec. 12-16, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has provided direct assistance to South Dakota’s tribes. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management, worked closely with the tribes to discuss needs and resource requests that resulted from this storm,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “The partnerships that we have with other agencies helped us act quickly and deploy resources to assist the tribes and their residents.”
drgnews.com
South Dakota egg production lower in November 2022 than same time last year
All layers in South Dakota during November 2022 totaled 1.93 million, down from 1.98 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. South Dakota egg production during November totaled 47.2 million eggs, down from 51.1 million in 2021. November egg production per 100 layers was...
drgnews.com
Noem declares winter storm emergency; Activates National Guard
Governor Kristi Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard and signed Executive Order 2022-12, which declares an emergency for the winter storms that have been impacting South Dakota. Noem says her administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across...
drgnews.com
Sections of I-90 and I-29 reopened; SDDOT planning to open more stretches as conditions allow
Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have been reopened (Dec. 23, 2022), provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is...
Comments / 0