Four Bands Community Fund Inc., Mobridge Economic Development Corporation among South Dakota recipients of USDA Rural Development market expansion grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed (Dec. 12-16, 2022) the 2022 Census of Agriculture paper questionnaires to all known agriculture producers across the nation. Last month (Nov. 2022), producers received their survey codes with an invitation to respond online. Any South Dakota producer who did not respond online now has the option to complete the ag census at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Producers who have already responded to the 2022 Census of Agriculture online do not need to respond again. The deadline for response is Feb. 6, 2023.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO