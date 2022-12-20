Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Husker Mash: Learning about the special teams and Blackshirts leaders; recruit rankings; a Red Bull transfer
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It wasn't only recruiting talk on Wednesday. We were able to pick a few thoughts from Matt Rhule on his coaching staff, including why Ed Foley was the man he chose as Nebraska's special teams coordinator.
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commits to Nebraska
The latest Husker commitment comes from Eric Fields, a linebacker from Oklahoma who just visited the Nebraska campus for the first time this past weekend. Nebraska hadn't been anywhere on his recruitment radar until Matt Rhule's staff arrived and hit him up a little more than three weeks ago. Fields was choosing between the Huskers, Texas Tech and Arkansas State in the final days before early signing day.
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
blackchronicle.com
Nebraska football lands commitment from 2023 Oklahoma LB
Eric Fields, come on down. Nebraska football picked up a commitment from the Oklahoma high school prospect on National Signing Day, providing another raw talent for new defensive coordinator Tony White and the Huskers to mold. Fields is the latest to join the Huskers’ next wave of linebackers. He follows...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Friday Five: Important 2024 recruits for Nebraska
Five names to know for Nebraska Huskers 2024 recruiting class. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
huskercorner.com
Nebraska Football: Early Signing Day 2023 Tracker, Live updates
The Nebraska football Early Signing Day 2023 tracker is officially here! The first signing day for Matt Rhule and company has finally arrived and it looks like it’s going to be a very big day. The new Nebraska football staff has been behind the eight ball when it comes...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
Corn Nation
BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!
In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma. How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
