Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Harrison Ford Was 'Anxious' To Work Alongside Helen Mirren Again For 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are two of Hollywood's most prolific and quintessential A-listers, and both have left indelible marks on the acting industry with their respective bodies of work. Ford gained notoriety for portraying the smooth-talking "Star Wars" scoundrel, Han Solo, and the whip-cracking archeologist, Indiana Jones. Meanwhile, Mirren's award-winning reputation grew over the years thanks to her best actress Oscar win for the impressive work she performed in "The Queen," and she also tallied a total of four Primetime Emmys (per IMDb). However, even with over five decades of work in Tinseltown, Ford and Mirren have only worked together once prior to appearing as Jacob and Cara Dutton on the new Paramount+ series "1923."
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Jeff Garlin Lands First TV Gig Since The Goldbergs' Messy Misconduct Allegations
With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Who Plays Nicolas In Emily In Paris Season 3?
Starring Lily Collins in the titular role, "Emily in Paris" is a fun, romantic series that follows the antics of an American woman named Emily Cooper. After moving to Paris to work at a French marketing firm, Emily struggles to adjust to the culture and language barrier. But outside of work, there's love in the air. In Season 1, Emily begins dating Mathieu (Charles Martins), a French businessman — though she can't help but feel attracted to her handsome neighbor and ex-fling, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Season 2 saw Emily start a relationship with a kind-hearted banker named Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but she still can't shake her feelings for Gabriel. However, Gabriel is still dating Camille (Camille Razat), leaving Emily to sort through her emotions solo.
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
Stranger Things Fans Think That Metallica May Be Foreshadowing The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character
Every season of "Stranger Things" introduces new characters to its main cast, and oftentimes to great affect, given how the likes of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) managed to endear themselves to fans following their introductions in Seasons 2 and 3 respectively. Meanwhile, Season 4 sees the advent of Joseph Quinn as the "Dungeons & Dragons" obsessed hesher Eddie Munson, who quickly rose in fans' estimation thanks to the softness he hides behind his hostile exterior in typical metalhead fashion.
How I Met Your Father Showrunner Addresses The Main Criticism Of The Series
To survive in a brutal landscape of low attention-span viewers, television comedies have to evolve and bring new ideas to the table. When "How I Met Your Mother" launched on CBS in 2005, it was lauded for its distinctive premise and execution, which focused on a father (Josh Radnor) recounting his romantic exploits to his children. With flashbacks, forwards, and a variety of segues, "How I Met Your Mother" told a compelling story in an even more compelling way, making it one of the most celebrated and funniest sitcoms of all time.
Shameless' Showrunner Has Some Ideas About Fiona's Future After The Events Of The Show
It seems like only yesterday we were watching our favorite South Side hooligans running lovably amok as they worked themselves into and out of one tricky debacle after another. But "Shameless" has actually been off the air for well over a year now. As solid as the final season of the show was, most fans can agree there was a glaring absence in that final run of episodes, as original cast member Emmy Rossum didn't make it back to reprise her role as Fiona Gallagher.
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Details The Series' Unusual Writing Process
"Emily in Paris," the popular Netflix romantic comedy series, has just released its third season. Created by Darren Star, the series follows 20-something Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a Chicago-based aspiring marketing executive, who moves to Paris to work as a social media strategist for a French marketing firm called Savoir. While there, Emily struggles with the culture shock of living in a new country, as well as an unexpectedly harsh new boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). She also finds herself in the midst of a love triangle — after falling for her neighbor, a chef named Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily finds out that he is in a relationship with one of the only friends she has made in Paris, Camille (Camille Razat).
Melissa Joan Hart Has A Negative Take On The Idea Of Reprising Her Role As Sabrina The Teenage Witch
In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart became known as the star of two different teen sitcoms. She played the title characters in both "Clarissa Explains it All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Nickelodeon was working on a reboot of "Clarissa Explains it All" with Hart returning as Clarissa, now a mother of her own family. However, in 2022, Hart told People that the reboot was no longer happening. "Nickelodeon got a new president, and they kind of squashed the whole thing," she explained to People. "So it was actually in the works and yeah, it just sort of disappeared. It took like a year to do the contracts, which was the hardest part, and then it just kind of fizzled out. So I don't think [it will happen]."
Emily In Paris Creator Provides Some Clarity On That Season 3 Cliffhanger
The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's "Emily in Paris" season 3. It's no surprise that "Emily in Paris" has taken off. The series has all the benchmarks of some of the most beloved romantic comedies ever written. Beautiful destination city? Check. A likable lead who's chasing her business ambitions? Check! And, of course, you'd better believe that there is more than one viable choice for Emily (Lily Collins) when it comes to love interests.
Who Played Marine Master Sergeant Thomas Fletcher On NCIS?
CBS' military procedural "NCIS" has officially been on the air for a long time. The crime drama is currently airing its 20th season of action, and as the series approaches the 500-episode mark, it's looking more and more primed to continue well past that mind-boggling episode count. That feat is...
The Two Words Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Uses To Describe James Cameron - Exclusive
As the writer and director of two of the three biggest global box office blockbusters of all time with "Avatar" and "Titanic," there's no question that James Cameron possesses some special qualities that set him apart from most other filmmakers. Luckily for costume designer Deborah L. Scott, she's worked with Cameron consistently for more than 25 years, and as such, has gained rare insight into what makes the filmmaker tick.
Jimmy And Emily's Romantic First Kiss On Yellowstone Was Shot In Just One Take
With networks, streamers, and cable outlets dropping celebrated new series with A-list stars on a seemingly weekly basis, TV fans are indeed living in a veritable small screen golden age. But even with all the prestige-kissed shows hitting the airwaves in recent years, few have made quite the same seismic splash as "Yellowstone." The Kevin Costner-fronted drama debuted on Paramount Network in 2018, and has since become a record-breaking ratings juggernaut (per Variety) — one that delivers high-octane Western thrills and sweeping drama against a lavish, cinematic backdrop.
The Ending Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Explained
One of the most welcome additions to the sprawling "Shrek" universe of the 2000s, Puss in Boots, livened up the franchise with some delightful comic relief. Based on a popular fairy tale that originated in Italy, Dreamworks Animation's Puss in Boots was designed to emulate the swashbuckling flair and Spanish origins of actor Antonio Banderas's role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro." After a standalone "Puss in Boots" movie in 2011 and six seasons of a Netflix prequel show (in which the character is voiced by Eric Bauza), Banderas has returned with many other familiar voices for perhaps the final bow of the character in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
