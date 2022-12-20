ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield

Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home

Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000

Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500

Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500

Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
LEOMINSTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Westfield: $307,000 for a three-bedroom home

Anthony Janicki bought the property at 52 Knollwood Drive, Westfield, from Mikhail V Sharakina and Oksana B Sharakina on Nov. 29, 2022. The $307,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000

Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000

Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $445,000

Carl Henderson and Katherine Henderson acquired the property at 18 Sandra Road, Easthampton, from Simone Palladino and Luckar Thach on Nov. 30, 2022. The $445,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $200. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. These...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

