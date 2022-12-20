Read full article on original website
Four-bedroom home sells for $285,000 in West Springfield
Charles Ciarametaro and Lisa Ciarametaro acquired the property at 36 Maple Terrace, West Springfield, from T Mrmm on Dec. 2, 2022. The $285,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $149. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 7,110-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home
Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
Multifamily home damaged in Ludlow fire
The Ludlow Fire Department put out a fire on Rogers Ave. Thursday night.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Sale closed in South Hadley: $461,500 for a three-bedroom home
Leah Manchester and Robert Manchester bought the property at 157 Ferry Street, South Hadley, from Robert J Roose and Heather M Roose on Nov. 29, 2022, for $461,500 which works out to $287 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 30,000 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000
Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift
The former Kavanagh furniture store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.
Single family residence sells in Leominster for $475,500
Cheryl Vician black and Robert Black acquired the property at 26 Pleasant Terrace, Leominster, from John E Beaulac and Linda A Beaulac on Nov. 28, 2022. The $475,500 purchase price works out to $320 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 15,591-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Southampton: $800,000 for a three-bedroom home
Lawrence Walden and Robin Walden bought the property at 116 Brickyard Road, Southampton, from Michael Sacco and Heather A Schrauben on Nov. 18, 2022. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $233 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
Sale closed in Westfield: $307,000 for a three-bedroom home
Anthony Janicki bought the property at 52 Knollwood Drive, Westfield, from Mikhail V Sharakina and Oksana B Sharakina on Nov. 29, 2022. The $307,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $268. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
One dead after fire in Brimfield
A man has died in a fire in Brimfield on 3rd street Thursday night.
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000
Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000
Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $445,000
Carl Henderson and Katherine Henderson acquired the property at 18 Sandra Road, Easthampton, from Simone Palladino and Luckar Thach on Nov. 30, 2022. The $445,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $200. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. These...
