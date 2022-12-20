Read full article on original website
Week 3 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman The Battle of Waterloo is one of the toughest dual tournaments in the state year in and year out. Teams from all parts of Iowa gather in Waterloo at the Young Arena. A new team took home top honors, as Osage was crowned champions of the dual meet for ...
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Cost Increases for Phase 3 of New Hampton’s Tribe Trail
The price tag for Phase 3 of the TRIBE Trail in New Hampton is going up. Megan Baltes, Assistant Director with New Hampton Economic Development, says an increase in costs by about $50,000 didn’t come as a complete surprise. Included in the funds raised thus far is a $75,000...
[WATCH] Music Superstar Surprises Cedar Falls Native
Never meet your heroes...unless you're one Cedar Falls native then TOTALLY meet your hero. If you do, they might end up surprising you!. Jay Allen of Cedar Falls instantly became a fan favorite on NBC's 'The Voice' when he shared his story about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's earlier this year.
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
Area schools close early ahead of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. Wednesday will be the last day of school before winter break. Several after school activities have been canceled Wednesday...
Ambulances Ready to Battle North Iowa Weather to Serve Patients
With the extreme weather battering north Iowa, travel is not advised unless it’s an emergency. For ambulances, most of their travel is based on emergencies. Joel Knutson is the new director of the new Chickasaw County EMS Department and its County-run ambulance service, which is set to start January 1st. He says the weather can dictate how quickly they can respond and, on occasion, how emergency responders get there.
Kids Yoga Class Fundraiser for New Hampton Inclusive Playground Project
Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate in special youth yoga classes during their holiday break from school. New Hampton Parks and Rec Director Tara Hackman says they are offering two kids yoga classes on Wednesday, December 28th at 8:30 and 10:15 am. Hackman says they can...
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
Iowa Man Wrote a Famous Christmas Song We All Love
There are so many wonderful Christmas songs we all enjoy every year. I'm a fan of the classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "The Christmas Song", "Holly Jolly Christmas", and so on. However, there's one song that it just wouldn't be Christmas without... and it was written by a famous native Iowan.
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
IOWA — According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon. Starting at 3 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes on I-35 from Highway 30 to US 18 near Clear Lake will be closed. The DOT expects the shut down to be in place […]
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working […]
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
New Jobs in Charles City Plentiful, Housing Not So Much
Future expansion and creation of new jobs at Zoetis and Cambrex, combined with Pure Prairie Farms hoping to employ up to 250 people, will shed more light on the housing shortage in Charles City. Mayor Dean Andrews says adding more housing will be a focus of the City as they...
New Parking Restrictions Coming to Downtown Charles City
New parking restrictions are coming to downtown Charles City. The City Council Monday night approved a resolution to limit parking to 90-minutes at a time for the two-block section of Main Street between Riverside Drive and Kelly Street. The resolution will also eliminate the “no parking” restriction from 2 to 6 a.m. on Main Street.
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
Charles City Residents Can Help Aid City Crews with Snow Removal
Charles City residents can help City crews clear snow more efficiently by moving their vehicles in a timely manner. City Administrator Steve Diers says those utilizing City parking lots are asked to be prepared to relocate vehicles. Diers adds that sidewalks in front of your property should also be cleared...
