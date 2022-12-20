Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses

U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., shown at a campaign stop in Albany, announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia.

The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American Rescue Plan. These investments will help small businesses expand operations, create jobs and support minority entrepreneurs or students of HBCUs get their businesses started. In March, Warnock led his colleagues in urging officials to use SSBCI funds to boost domestic manufacturing in Georgia.