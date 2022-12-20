ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., shown at a campaign stop in Albany, announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia.

The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American Rescue Plan. These investments will help small businesses expand operations, create jobs and support minority entrepreneurs or students of HBCUs get their businesses started. In March, Warnock led his colleagues in urging officials to use SSBCI funds to boost domestic manufacturing in Georgia.

cap 2
3d ago

People try and think what have Majorie Green done for GA also what do you think Herchel Walker would have done for you.

16
Stephen Paul
3d ago

congratulations way way way way past due prehistoric of helping small business out .good job senator

16
Des Nem
3d ago

OMG there are some sad, sorry, blind haters on here. Let it go already... the red wave crashed b4 it even developed. Let's make it about the developement of Georgia, not about you sorry set of Republican Political Hogs

5
