Read full article on original website
Related
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
1883's Fatal Finale Was A Huge Shock For Paramount Executives
When Paramount Network moved in to replace Spike in early 2018, the fatcats at Viacom bet big on director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan to steward the fledgling network to scripted content glory. Almost five years later, that bet has paid off big time. Sheridan's "Yellowstone," the first scripted series for the platform, premiered in June of 2018 and has become its flagship series. "Yellowstone" follows the powerful ranch-owning Dutton family led by its patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Disclosed What's Really In George's Beer Bottles On The Show
Sheldon's father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), on "Young Sheldon" sure loves his beer, and more than a few people have noticed. In a thread in the r/YoungSheldon subreddit, u/Objective-Ad9800 suggested that, for all the time that George Sr. is seen holding a beer, he might have a drinking problem. "He is CONSTANTLY drinking," the user explained. "At work, at home, at the bars, anywhere he can. 70% of the time he has a beer in hand. Just because he isn't violent doesn't make him any less of an alcoholic." Most fans in the thread agreed, such as u/Super_Description169, who pointed out that in one episode George says he spends almost $1,000 a year on beer, which is quite a bit when adjusted for inflation. Not everyone agreed, such as u/Gulf_Coast_Girl, who claimed that George doesn't seem to be drinking at inappropriate times of day.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Details The 'Life-Changing Moment' He Had With Jeff Bridges
Filmmaker Scott Cooper has managed to build an impressive career for himself over the last decade. Following the release of his debut, "Crazy Heart," Cooper has dabbled in the horror genre with "Antlers," taken a stab at historical fiction with "Hostiles," and brought the true-crime saga of Whitey Bulger to life with "Black Mass."
The Ending Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Explained
One of the most welcome additions to the sprawling "Shrek" universe of the 2000s, Puss in Boots, livened up the franchise with some delightful comic relief. Based on a popular fairy tale that originated in Italy, Dreamworks Animation's Puss in Boots was designed to emulate the swashbuckling flair and Spanish origins of actor Antonio Banderas's role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro." After a standalone "Puss in Boots" movie in 2011 and six seasons of a Netflix prequel show (in which the character is voiced by Eric Bauza), Banderas has returned with many other familiar voices for perhaps the final bow of the character in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Mila Kunis Still Can't Forget Her Emotional Response To That '70s Show Ending
It's been well over 15 years since "That '70s Show" came to a close, ending the adventures audiences shared with their favorite gang at Point Place. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderama), and Hyde (Danny Masterson) still live on in the reruns, though it's not exactly the same. The upcoming revival, "That '90s Show," is set to premiere in January 2023 and while it'll be fun to discover what's going on with Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and return to Point Place for a bit, you can't beat the nostalgia from the original show.
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
The Two Words Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Uses To Describe James Cameron - Exclusive
As the writer and director of two of the three biggest global box office blockbusters of all time with "Avatar" and "Titanic," there's no question that James Cameron possesses some special qualities that set him apart from most other filmmakers. Luckily for costume designer Deborah L. Scott, she's worked with Cameron consistently for more than 25 years, and as such, has gained rare insight into what makes the filmmaker tick.
Why Adam Milligan From Supernatural Looks So Familiar
Fans of "Supernatural" will recall the character Adam Milligan, one of the series' biggest plot twists: the Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) half-brother. Born to John Winchester (Dean Morgan) and Kate Milligan (Dedee Pfeiffer), after Kate took care of John following a ghoul attack, Adam grew up with limited interaction from John. While the elder Winchester came by sometimes, it wasn't enough for Adam to call him his father, which explains why Sam and Dean didn't know of his existence until he appeared in the show's fourth season.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Make Anyone A Western Fan
"Yellowstone" has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular shows on television. One merely has to look at the sheer volume of spinoffs being churned out to see that's the case. Both "1883" and "1923" on Paramount+ have commanded sizable audiences, as well. It's enough to make one wonder how "Yellowstone" managed to achieve such a feat, especially given how averse people seem to be to westerns as a genre.
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Has Fond Memory Of His First Chemistry Read With Zoe Perry
Prequels and spin-off series have become a ubiquitous TV genre unto themselves. Still, not all showrunners have the chutzpah to air a spin-off and its parent show concurrently. By the time CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its 12th and final season in 2019, "Young Sheldon" was finishing its second season.
Larry David Might Not Be As Similar To George Costanza As Many Fans Think
Few sitcoms have ever experienced the fanfare enjoyed by "Seinfeld." The brainchild of comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the "show about nothing" has arguably become one of the most iconic multi-camera sitcoms ever committed to film. The show ran from 1989 to 1998, delivering nine beloved seasons on NBC and some of the most legendary comedic premises of all time. However, much of the success experienced by the show has to do with the powerful ensemble of core characters featured on the show, which includes Seinfeld himself, Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George Costanza (Jason Alexander).
Jerry Seinfeld Imagines What The Show Would Look Like If It Were Still On Today
The show about nothing still has a strong impact on people today; with "Seinfeld" now available on streaming services, some people are still running into the antics of Jerry and his three blundering buddies Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and of course, Jerry's neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0