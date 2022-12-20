Libby Public Schools were closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21. School Superintendent Ron Goodman said the closure is due to excessive snow and travel conditions. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning was in effect through Wednesday and the region could see overnight low temperatures between minus-12 on Tuesday and minus-31 on Wednesday with windchill values down to minus-33. Thursday’s high is forecast at minus-8. Forecasters say heavy snow and dangerous wind chills was expected with total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph with wind chills down to 40 below 0. Basketball games against Thompson Falls and a wrestling match at Bonners Ferry that were scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled. As of Wednesday at noon, the boys and girls basketball games at Troy were still scheduled to be played on Wednesday. Forecasters say temperatures will moderate a bit, but snow and freezing rain is predicted between Friday and Monday. School will resume on Monday, Jan. 2.

LIBBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO