Report: Yan Couto Attracting Interest With Pep Guardiola Wanting Him To Stay

By Elliot Thompson
 3 days ago

Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro have registered an interest in taking Yan Couto on loan but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants him in the squad.

20-year-old Yan Couto is experiencing his first campaign in a top five European league this season as he is on loan in the La Liga at Girona, one of the clubs owned by the City football group.

Manchester City signed him Brazilian side Coritiba back in 2020 and he has been sent out on loan in every season since then meaning he is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Premier League Champions.

Another Brazilian side have shown an interest in signing him even though he his currently at Girona according to Radio Itatiaia .

Atletico Mineiro want to take the right-back on loan.

Manchester City want to keep Yan Couto

Couto this season has ten appearances for Girona and fights for a starting place in the team hence why he has sides showing some interest in him.

However Manchester City have refused to go into any negotiations with Atletico Mineiro about Couto as manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of him.

Whether that means he will be back in January or rather Couto is in his plans for next season remains to be seen.

The Brazilian season starts in January so Mineiro would have liked to have him for a full years but it would appear City have some plans for the young full-back in the coming months.

Couto himself may have thought going back to Brazil may have been a step down due to playing for Braga and Girona in the last few years.

