Ashland, MA

Ashland woman arrested, charged for taking part in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

ASHLAND An Ashland doctor is facing federal charges after being accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots , authorities said.

Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested Jacquelyn Starer, 68, and charged her with civil disobedience; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

According to a statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. , a tipster told investigators on Jan. 11, 2021, of Starer's alleged participation in the riots. The tipster said that prior to going to Washington, Starer bragged about "being ready," wearing a knife-proof shirt and having several bottles of pepper spray.

Federal officials say several photos taken by various media outlets show Starer outside the Capitol building before those who were protesting the certification of votes to elect Joe Biden as president entered the building.

Security video then reportedly shows Starer entering the building through the East Rotunda doors. According to the federal document, Starer is shown on Metropolitan Police Department officers' bodycams shoving one officer and then later striking another.

It is unclear when Starer will appear in federal court in Washington, where all cases related to the Capitol riots are being heard. A voicemail left at a number listed under Starer's name was not immediately returned.

Other area residents involved: Photograph shows Natick Town Meeting member inside Capitol during violent riot

Starer is a doctor. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a per diem attending physician in the inpatient addiction recovery program at Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain.

Brigham & Women's Hospital issued a statement on Tuesday indicating that was no longer the case: "Per hospital policy, the only information we are able to share is employment status. This individual was a per diem employee who is no longer active at our organization."

Another MetroWest resident charged in Capitol riots

Starer is at least the second person from MetroWest who was charged for participating in the Capitol riots.

Sue Ianni, a former Natick Town Meeting member, was sentenced to 15 days in federal prison earlier this month, as well as probation and community service. She pleaded guilty in September to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She was arrested in January 2021.

January 2022: Dozens gather in Framingham for vigil marking anniversary of Capitol attack

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, nearly 900 people have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots , including 270 charged with assaulting or impeding a police officer.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com . For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Ashland woman arrested, charged for taking part in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots

The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

