ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Heart attack risks rise during the holidays, how can you be prepared to help?

By Andrea Lucia
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RROOB_0jp7i7Ir00

Heart attacks are more common during the last week of December 02:10

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeAnna Swetland was in Plano last year to see her grandchildren when her heart suddenly stopped.

"I just remember feeling dizzy and thinking, 'Oh, no,'" Swetland said.

Her daughter downstairs heard a thump and found her.

"No pulse, you know. No breathing. Nothing," she said.

A 911 call taker helped her son-in-law perform CPR until paramedics arrived to shock her heart back into rhythm.

"I didn't feel any pain, and I didn't feel any fear. I just feel grateful," she said.

Because she survived, Swetland was able to meet her newest grandchild.

This year, she's also been reunited with the 911 call taker, the firefighter paramedics, and the staff at Baylor Scott and White who helped her.

"They helped saved my life. If it wasn't for them…," she said, raising her eyebrows.

The American Heart Association reports new research has found more people die from heart attacks in the last week of December than any other time of year. In fact, the single most common day to suffer a deadly cardiac event is Christmas Day.

There are steps you can take, though, to better prepared.

Many schools, churches, shopping malls, and offices have automated external defibrillators (AED).

"You need to know where your AED is. We're going to ask you to get the AED and come back," Plano's director of public safety communication, Susan Carr, said.

911 call takers, she said, can guide you in how to use a defibrillator or how to perform CPR.

"We want to hear the caller counting out their compressions so we can make sure they're doing it fast enough and they're doing it at the right pace," Carr said.

Swetland said she's become much more aware of AEDs.

"Whenever I'm in a public place, I'm always looking for where one is. I just want to take note," she said.

Swetland also urges people she knows to learn CPR.

She knows it can save a life because it saved hers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Meals on Wheels works through cold and snow to serve North Texas seniors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Meals on Wheels volunteers are a vital resource for hungry homebound seniors year-round – and a lifeline for seniors during dangerously cold weather. Every Monday through Friday, members of the Visiting Nurse Association's Meals on Wheels team spread out across Dallas, bringing meals to up to 6,000 seniors. They make deliveries – even in the frigid cold – to make sure seniors don't go hungry. They also put emergency plans in place during bad weather in case volunteers can't get out to the seniors "We have already supplied all of our 4,500 clients with shelf stable meals. They have a week's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homeless Community Advocates Fear Bitter Cold May Mean Death for Some

While some folks experiencing homelessness are eager to warm up, others are hesitant to abandon their belongings. It is in those cases where search and rescue teams from various organizations step in to help save lives from the brutal drop in temperatures. The work to bring folks living in the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Veterans Produce

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the Christmas season, I wanted to introduce you to a man on a mission to grow solutions.T.C. Beckett is a former Navy chief petty officer, he is referred to as "Chief" by the people around him. He is the executive director and founder of Veterans Produce. I heard about his operation through Aaron Fields of Eden Green (the commercial vertical farm donates surplus seedlings to them).Beckett had a background in non-profit work and an interest in hydroponics and aquaponics. When he had a chance encounter with a homeless veteran named Tony, the former...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Plano neighbors' Christmas display dazzles, benefits a good cause in the process

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back.  This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
169K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy